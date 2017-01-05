Tyson Ross: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation Surrounding Free-Agent SP

Starting pitcher Tyson Ross is one of the marquee free agents remaining on the market, and Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reported he met with the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs.

Cubs and Rangers Considered "Favorites" to Land Ross

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Passan deemed the defending World Series champions and the Rangers the "favorites" after meeting with the right-hander, and TR Sullivan of MLB.com said the "Rangers really like Tyson Ross and are being aggressive in trying to get a deal done, sources say."

Sullivan noted Ross started Opening Day for the San Diego Padres but didn't pitch again during the 2016 season because of shoulder inflammation. He then had thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in October, which led to the Padres' decision to opt against tendering a contract for him.

R.J. Anderson of CBSSports.com said Texas' starting staff "remains messy behind Yu Darvish and Cole Hamels" even though it signed Andrew Cashner this offseason. Anderson suggested Ross could be a third starter for the Rangers if he is healthy again in 2017.

As for the Cubs, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com wrote in November the team announced it declined the $12 million option on Jason Hammel's contract for the 2017 season. While the Cubs boast arguably the best top four of any starting rotation in baseball with Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, Kyle Hendricks and John Lackey, there are questions about who will replace Hammel as the fifth man.

Mike Montgomery is one option, especially since he has starting experience. However, moving him to the rotation would take away a valuable southpaw from the bullpen who notched the save in Chicago's dramatic Game 7 victory in the World Series.

There are clear questions about Ross' health for the Cubs, Rangers or whichever team ultimately signs him. Still, he is just 29 years old and has proved in the past he can be an ace-like asset on the mound. He appeared in more than 30 games in three straight seasons before 2016 and posted head-turning ERA numbers in his three full years in a Padres uniform:

Tyson Ross' 2010-15 Statistics Season Team Games Starts Innings ERA WHIP Strikeouts 2010 Oakland Athletics 26 2 39.1 5.49 1.50 32 2011 Oakland Athletics 9 6 36.0 2.75 1.28 24 2012 Oakland Athletics 18 13 73.1 6.50 1.81 46 2013 San Diego Padres 35 16 125.0 3.17 1.15 119 2014 San Diego Padres 31 31 195.2 2.81 1.21 195 2015 San Diego Padres 33 33 196.0 3.26 1.31 212 Source: ESPN.com

Signing Ross would be something of a low-risk, high-reward play for the Cubs.

He would be yet another shutdown pitcher if he returned to form, which would make the blossoming powerhouse even more formidable compared to the rest of the National League Central. If the health problems did reemerge, Chicago still has four high-quality starters and can turn to Montgomery to fill the fifth spot.

There is more risk involved for Texas based on the sheer need for starting pitching, but the reward is also enticing. It is no wonder the team met with him as spring training approaches.