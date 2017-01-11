NBA Mock Draft 2017: Full Predictions at the Start of the New Year

« Prev
1 of 31
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
NBA Mock Draft 2017: Full Predictions at the Start of the New Year
Grant Halverson/Getty Images
1
Read
0
Comments

As the NBA standings change, so does the projected 2017 NBA draft board. 

Given the number of quality point guards and the fact most top-10 teams are already set at the position, fit could play a big role in determining where each prospect gets selected next summer. 

UCLA's Lonzo Ball continues to roll, Duke's Harry Giles has returned from injury and Creighton's Justin Patton has officially broken out. Plus, a number of international prospects made strong impressions in December at the U18 European Championships.

The board will remain fluid as we get deeper into conference play. More competitive matchups create additional opportunities for prospects to move the draft-stock needle.

The order is based on the NBA standings heading into Jan. 11, 2016. Future trades were also accounted for.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

Newsletter

NBA Draft

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.