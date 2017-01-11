NBA Mock Draft 2017: Full Predictions at the Start of the New Year

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

As the NBA standings change, so does the projected 2017 NBA draft board.

Given the number of quality point guards and the fact most top-10 teams are already set at the position, fit could play a big role in determining where each prospect gets selected next summer.

UCLA's Lonzo Ball continues to roll, Duke's Harry Giles has returned from injury and Creighton's Justin Patton has officially broken out. Plus, a number of international prospects made strong impressions in December at the U18 European Championships.

The board will remain fluid as we get deeper into conference play. More competitive matchups create additional opportunities for prospects to move the draft-stock needle.

The order is based on the NBA standings heading into Jan. 11, 2016. Future trades were also accounted for.