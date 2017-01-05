Bleacher Report MMA Awards: 2016's Best Fighter, Fight, Finishes and Story

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
We owe the two biggest fights of 2016 to Rafael Dos Anjos.
More specifically, the two fights between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, two of if not the highest-selling pay-per-views in UFC history, only came about because Dos Anjos broke his foot and was forced to withdraw from a scheduled lightweight title fight with McGregor at UFC 196 in March.
With just 11 days to go before the event, Diaz stepped up to face the featherweight champion. The rest is history. McGregor had a strong first round, but in the second, he tired following a heavy flurry, ate a sharp series of punches from Diaz, shot an ill-advised takedown and shortly thereafter tapped to a rear-naked choke.
Nate Diaz wasn’t surprised (warning, NSFW language), but the rest of the world sure was. The UFC looked to capitalize with an immediate rematch at UFC 200, but McGregor’s attempt to lessen his media obligations led to the fight being pulled.
Instead of headlining what was supposed to be a seminal card in UFC history, the rematch was set for the innocuous, seemingly unimportant UFC 202 on August 20. Even the week of the fight, it seemed to be flying under the radar, at least until a bottle-throwing incident at the pre-fight press conference (warning: NSFW language) made clear how many eyes would be watching.
To overcome the tall, durable southpaw, one of the few fighters in the sport who could exceed his pace and eat his powerful punches, McGregor would have to transform his aggressive, guns-blazing style into something more measured and sustainable. Discipline and personal growth were the essential cornerstones of that transformation.
McGregor did all that and more. He showcased his power in the early going, blasting Diaz with sharp counters and knocking him down three times in the first seven minutes while avoiding the kind of quick-paced flurries that had drained his gas tank in their first meeting.
The tide turned, though, as the second round wore on. Diaz had taken McGregor’s best shots and weathered the early storm. The American got his long jab going and turned up the pressure, sensing that McGregor was tiring and the momentum had turned.
Diaz carried that momentum into the third round, landing over and over on the visibly tired McGregor and laughing through an increasingly bloody face as the Irishman desperately tried to get away.
In the fourth round, however, the momentum shifted yet again. After a rough opening minute, McGregor flashed some of his new tools and a more disciplined approach, sticking and moving with the jab as the usually tireless Diaz slowed a bit himself from the accumulated body shots and low kicks McGregor had landed.
It wasn’t always pretty, and there were points in the fourth and fifth round where McGregor literally turned and ran to avoid Diaz’s pressure. At the end of the day, though, it was enough for the Irishman to scrape out a tight split decision victory.
No fight in 2016 had the combination of raw action, shifts in momentum and larger meaning that the rematch between Diaz and McGregor featured. This was an all-timer of a fight between two men that drew out the best in both of them, and the icing on the cake was the biggest box-office result (per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter via MMAPayout) in UFC history.
--Patrick Wyman