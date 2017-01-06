Ranking the Most Shocking Statistics of the 2016-17 NHL Season

What Is the Statistical Story? The Columbus Blue Jackets are enjoying a stunning season on the power play. Alex Wennberg leads all players in points per 60 with the man advantage (10.75), and teammate Cam Atkinson ranks No. 2 in the category (10.26). It doesn't stop there, as Nick Foligno ranks No. 4 (9.00) and rookie defender Zach Werenski sits No. 9 (7.82). Even Sam Gagner (6.88), the other member of the top power-play unit, is inside the top 20. It is an incredible set of numbers.
What Is the Significance? The Blue Jackets lead the NHL in power-play points per 60 minutes (10.18)—and by quite a large margin. Many fans are looking for reasons when it comes to explaining Columbus' success this year, and the power play is a good place to start.
The Historical Perspective: Columbus has a dominant power play, the best so far this decade. Among the top team power plays since 2010-11, the Blue Jackets rank No. 1 overall. What should be especially heartening for Blue Jackets fans is that there are no highly paid superstars making it happen, suggesting structure may be the key. That may mean this edge will continue into the coming seasons.