Ranking the Most Shocking Statistics of the 2016-17 NHL Season

Every season, NHL fans are treated to shocking performances.

Some of those performances come from veterans who are enjoying career seasons, while others come from role players who are stepping into ideal situations and making the most of things. There are also those that come from NHL teams that are delivering historic numbers.

This season, only halfway done, has given fans all kinds numbers to discuss. And in some ways, these have changed the balance of the NHL. Will it last?

Here are the most shocking numbers from the historic beginning to the 2016-17 season.