WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 4

Tag team wrestling was at the heart of the January 4 episode of NXT, a show taped in lovely Australia.

Countrymen TM-61 challenged DIY's Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano for the NXT Tag Team Championships in the night's main event, but it was another Aussie, Buddy Murphy, who may have stolen headlines with his superb performance in another tag bout.

Murphy, teaming with "The Perfect 10," Tye Dillinger, threw caution to the wind as he combated Bobby Roode and "The Drifter" Elias Samson.

The Revival, still looking to avenge their loss from TakeOver: Toronto, looked to get back to their winning ways as they squared off with upstart team Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

Ember Moon, Billie Kay and Liv Morgan rounded out the lineup with a big Triple Threat showdown.

*Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe was covered previously, airing on the December 14 episode. That review can be found here.