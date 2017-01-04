Real Madrid Transfer News: James Rodriguez Says He Will Stay with Los Blancos

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez affirmed his commitment to the club through the rest of the 2016/17 season.

After registering a brace in Madrid's 3-0 win over Sevilla on Wednesday, James spoke with beIN Sports about his future (via Goal's Ryan Benson): "All of us who are in the team always want to play. But I am fine. We all go through difficult times, and now it's a new year and I have new desires in life. I am staying, I am staying."

BeIN Sports USA shared a replay of his opener in the 11th minute:

On Dec. 17, the Daily Mirror's Steve Stammers reported Chelsea were targeting the 25-year-old Colombian as a replacement for Oscar, who left for Chinese club Shanghai SIPG for £60 million. The Sun's Emanuele Giulianelli reported Monday that Manchester United had made an inquiry into James' availability for a summer transfer.

James started in 29 league games in his first year with Real Madrid in 2014/15. A thigh injury interrupted his 2015/16 campaign, and he made 26 total appearances—17 of which were starts.

Playing time has been even harder to come by for James this year. He has started five of Real Madrid's 15 La Liga matches and made four substitute appearances.

In December, he discussed the idea of leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I can't guarantee that I will stay," he said, per the Associated Press (via USA Today). "I have to think about everything very carefully. I'm happy here, but I want to play more. And if I want to play more, I have to think about all of my options."

James' agent, Jorge Mendes, told Tomas Roncero of Spanish paper AS on Dec. 26 that his client had every intention of staying with Real Madrid for the remainder of the year.

James' comments after Wednesday's match should put an end to the January transfer speculation once and for all. The victory also demonstrated his value to Real Madrid, who should be in no hurry to sell him before the close of the winter window.

Should James grow disappointed with his playing time under manager Zinedine Zidane once again, though, a summer move may become more likely.