Panthers' Roberto Luongo Eyeing 5th on All-Time Wins List

Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo enters Wednesday night's matchup against the Winnipeg Jets with an opportunity to pass Terry Sawchuk for the fifth-most wins in NHL history, per Sportsnet Stats.

Luongo currently possesses 447 career wins between the pipes, sitting in a tie with Sawchuk entering Wednesday's action. Should he record the victory, the veteran netminder could then set his sights on Curtis Joseph (454) for fourth on the list.

Wednesday night represents Luongo's third attempt at cracking the top five. He previously lost in shootouts to the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 23 and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 28 after tying Sawchuk in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 20, per NHL.com.

Luongo hasn't displayed signs of aging despite playing in his 17th career NHL season. The 37-year-old enters Wednesday evening sporting a 2.42 goals-against average and .920 save percentage, ranking in the middle of the pack in both categories.

Florida's 2016-17 campaign hasn't started as planned. Through 38 games thus far, the team sits sixth in the Atlantic Division and five points behind in the wild-card standings. The Panthers haven't performed well in losses either, owning a minus-12 goal differential overall.

Just under halfway through the campaign, the Panthers will look to turn a page Wednesday as the season flips to 2017. If the club is to make a run at a postseason berth, Luongo and the Florida offense—which is averaging just 2.34 goals per game (25th in the league)—will likely need to improve in January.