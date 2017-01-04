Copa del Rey 2017: Results, Reaction from Wednesday's Round of 16, Leg 1 Games

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Real Madrid cruised to victory in the first leg of the 2017 Spanish Copa del Rey, defeating Sevilla 3-0 in the round of 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday.

James Rodriguez's brace, and a goal from Raphael Varane, was enough for the Galacticos as they placed one foot in the next round.

There was also a win in the Copa for Real Sociedad who defeated Villarreal 3-1 at the Anoeta Stadium in the Basque Country.

Alcorcon and Cordoba played out a goalless draw in the night's other cup match.

Here are Wednesday's Copa results:

Copa del Rey 2017: Round of 16, 1st Leg Results Home Score Away Alcorcon 0-0 Cordoba Real Sociedad 3-1 Villarreal Real Madrid 3-0 Sevilla BBC Sport

Wednesday Recap

James took his chance to shine in front of Zinedine Zidane as the Colombia superstar grabbed two goals to propel Los Blancos into a convincing lead ahead of the second leg in Sevilla.

The attacking midfielder appeared to recapture lost form as his side strolled to an easy home victory in the cup.

GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

Real were worth their win against a good side, and Varane's goal capped off a confident performance.

James opened the scoring after 11 minutes and slotted home a penalty on the stroke of half-time after Luka Modric was pushed in the box to claim Madrid's third.

Varane had grabbed his side's second goal on the half-hour mark as the hosts skipped to victory.

Squawka Football highlighted James' outstanding contribution to Madrid's cause since joining the superclub:

James Rodriguez has now been directly involved in 62 goals in 95 games across all competitions for Real Madrid.



34 assists

28 goals pic.twitter.com/fTwSdsyMkW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 4, 2017

Sociedad gave a comprehensive performance at home to Villarreal, defeating their opponents 3-1.

Brazilian striker Willian Jose opened the scoring after just 17 minutes, and Carlos Vela grabbed his side's second after a comedy of errors from the visitors after the half-hour mark.

Teenage talent Mikel Oiarzabal wrapped up the victory with a late strike in the game, but the Yellow Submarine obtained a precious away goal in the 77th minute from Trigueros, keeping the tie alive into the second leg.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Alcorcon and Cordoba played out a cagey affair in their first-leg encounter, and neither side could earn an advantage to carry into the second match.

The Copa has offered James a lifeline at Real, allowing him minutes on the pitch after it seemed his career in the Spanish capital might be over.

He proved he is still a goalscoring threat when entrusted on the pitch, and he has the undoubted quality to add flair to his side's attack.