Disney World Marathon 2017: Route, Course Map, Times, Event Details

The happiest place on earth will become the happiest running course on the planet with the 2017 Disney World Marathon set to take place on Sunday.

Fans interested in the course route and map can click here to view it as we take a look at the race's important information:

An expansive course is going to take runners throughout the entire park, which includes tours of Epcot—where the race starts and finishes—the Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex, via runDisney:

2017 Disney World Marathon Information Date Start Time (ET) Start/Finish Sunday, Jan. 8 5:30 a.m. Epcot RunDisney.com

Runners will also be accompanied by their favorite Disney characters along the way for some added motivation.

However, all runners will have to keep up with a 16-minute mile pace; those who fall behind that could be removed from the race.

For the top runners, awards will be given out for each age group, but the Disney World Marathon will not maintain the same kind of strict atmosphere that other races around the country might hold.

That includes dressing up like your favorite Disney star to add even more fun to what will surely be a memorable day for everyone involved.

Information courtesy of RunDisney.com.