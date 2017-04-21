Blake Griffin Suffers Toe Injury in Game 3 vs. Utah Jazz

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin suffered an injured toe during Game 3 of the Western Conference playoff series against the Utah Jazz.

Per ESPN.com's Arash Markazi, the Clippers have ruled Griffin out for the remainder of the game with what's being called a bruised right toe, but an official diagnosis will come after he gets an X-ray.

After sitting out the 2009-10 season with a knee injury, Griffin was the picture of health over the next four years, missing a total of four games.

Since the 2014-15 season, however, injuries have helped define Griffin's career. He played in only 67 games that season because of a staph infection in his elbow, but he made a successful return and averaged 25.5 points and 12.7 rebounds in 14 playoff games.

Last season, Griffin was limited to a career-low 35 games by a quad injury and a hand injury he suffered in a fight with a member of the Clippers equipment staff.

He appeared in 26 games to start this season before arthroscopic knee surgery put him on the shelf in December. He returned on January 24 and has been healthy ever since up until this latest setback.

The Clippers clinched a playoff spot in the Western Conference despite Griffin's prolonged absence, but he is their leading scorer and second-leading rebounder with 21.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

With Griffin out, expect Brandon Bass to have a more prominent role in the rotation for the time being.