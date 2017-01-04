World Junior Hockey Championship 2017 Results: Semifinal Scores and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The finals of the 2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship will be set after Wednesday's semifinal action. Things led off with the United States defeating Russia in a thrilling early game and will be followed by Canada and Sweden to round out the championship picture.

Here are the updated results from the semifinals:

2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Semifinal Results Team Team Result United States Russia USA 4-3 (SO) Canada Sweden 7:30 p.m. ET

United States 4, Russia 3 (Shootout)

The United States was coming off its most difficult game of the tournament with a 3-2 quarterfinal win over Switzerland. That was until Wednesday against the Russians.

But thanks to the heroics of Troy Terry, who converted all three of his shootout attempts, the United States managed to outlast its opponents and make the World Junior finals for the first time since 2013.

Russia provided the breakthrough 11:54 into the first period when Kirill Kaprizov streaked around the United States net and stuffed the puck between Tyler Parsons' legs before the goalie could realize, via TSN:

Michael Traikos of the Postmedia News made a lofty comparison to the Russian scorer who is a Minnesota Wild prospect:

Actually, next Panarin or Johnny Gaudreau might be more appropriate. Kaprizov is listed as 5-9 and 185 pounds. https://t.co/6Zf3FJPmte — Michael Traikos (@Michael_Traikos) January 4, 2017

It was Kaprizov's tournament-leading eight goals that helped make that comparison. That would be the first time at the World Juniors the United States trailed.

With 55 seconds left in the first, though, the United States answered through Ottawa Senators prospect Colin White.

From beneath the right face-off circle with his back almost at the boards, Clayton Keller whipped a wrister that somehow found space between Russian goalie Ilya Samsonov and the post, trickling through to tie the game.

Originally, he was credited with the goal, but upon further review, the puck bounced off White before beating Samsonov.

It capped off a blistering period that saw few stoppages, via Gord Miller of TSN:

The first period of the USA/Russia SF game at the #WorldJuniors was breathtaking. End to end action, took 26 minutes to play the period. — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) January 4, 2017

The Russians came out flying in the second period and took the lead just 1:17 into the frame. A shot at from just above the left circle by Pavel Karnaukhov was saved by the pads of Parsons, but a juicy rebound fell right to the stick of Denis Guryanov, who finished the chance with ease.

A pair of penalties swung momentum back toward the United States, who made Russia pay on one of those power plays with 9:37 left in the second thanks to a pair of Wild draft picks.

Driving hard to the net, Luke Kunin redirected Jordan Greenway's pass by Samsonov, via TSN:

Less than six minutes later, White got his second when a wrist shot deflected off a Russian defender and once again just found a way through Samsonov to give the United States a lead heading into the final period.

His performance gained the respect of TSN's Travis Yost:

Colin White is amazing! — Travis Yost (@travisyost) January 4, 2017

The United States had a chance to extend its lead five minutes into the third when it was awarded a penalty shot. But Keller was robbed by Samsonov with a quick glove save after the American forward deked to his backhand from point-blank range.

Less than a minute later, Guryanov made the United States rue its missed opportunity when Guryanov sped his way to a breakaway and slid the puck under Parsons to tie the game and eventually force an overtime in which no one could find a winner.

After Russia took a 1-0 lead in the five-round shootout through three rounds via Guryanov, Terry scored to take some pressure off the Americans.

Mikhail Vorobyov and Jeremy Bracco traded goals before Parsons turned away Kaprizov in the fifth round to force extra shooters.

Guryanov and Terry scored to force a seventh round, and after Alexander Polunin was denied by Parsons, the United States went back to Terry.

One more time, he beat Samsonov five-hole to punch the United States' ticket to the finals against the winner of Canada vs. Sweden.