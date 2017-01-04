Brock Lesnar Suspended 1 Year by USADA for Doping: Latest Details and Reaction

Brock Lesnar's brief return to the UFC last July has cost him once again, as the former heavyweight champion has been suspended for one year by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Per Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting, Lesnar's USADA suspension stems from failing two drug tests leading into his fight against Mark Hunt at UFC 200. He will be eligible to return July 15.

Per the official announcement from USADA, any athlete under a USADA suspension stays in the organization's drug-testing pool through the end of the suspension.

Lesnar was previously suspended in December for one year and fined $250,000 by the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) for those two failed drug tests.

Even though Lesnar has been under contract to WWE since 2012, he was permitted to return to the UFC for the first time in five years. The 39-year-old originally defeated Hunt by unanimous decision, but the match was later deemed a no contest due to his failed drug tests.

In August, per Damon Martin of Fox Sports, the NAC announced Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene and hydroxy-clomiphene.

"Clomiphene is an anti-estrogen agent that is typically used after a cycle of steroids to prevent many of the side effects that come along with the performance-enhancing drug," Martin wrote.

During a July appearance on The MMA Hour podcast with Ariel Helwani (h/t Adam Guillen Jr. of MMAMania.com), Hunt expressed his frustration with the UFC and the sport as a whole in a profanity-laced tirade for what he believes to be a performance-enhancing drug problem:

"I don’t want to be a part of this company unless they do something about this s--t," Hunt said. "They need to do something about this cheating. It’s like the whole roster is cheating. One person gets pinched and another person gets pinched, and they are not doing anything about it."

Hunt has also threatened to take legal action against the UFC and has retained attorneys in the event he decides to move forward with a lawsuit.

It's uncertain if Lesnar will ever compete in mixed martial arts again. The 39-year-old is still a key figure in WWE, recently competing at Survivor Series in November against Goldberg and returning to pay-per-view on Jan. 29 at Royal Rumble.