2017 NFL Draft Order: Updated Selection List After Wild Card Weekend

With the conclusion of Wild Card Weekend, the 2017 NFL draft order became a little clearer on Sunday.

The top 20 picks were already set coming into the weekend. The final 12 picks of the first round, on the other hand, will be determined by each team's playoff finish.

Below is a look at the current order for the first 32 selections, which will continue to change over the next month as well as a brief look at four players whose stocks should be on the rise before April's draft.

2017 NFL Draft Order—First Round Pick Team Record 1 Cleveland Browns 1-15 2 San Francisco 49ers 2-14 3 Chicago Bears 3-13 4 Jacksonville Jaguars 3-13 5 Tennessee Titans (from Rams) 9-7 6 New York Jets 5-11 7 San Diego Chargers 5-11 8 Carolina Panthers 6-10 9 Cincinnati Bengals 6-9-1 10 Buffalo Bills 7-9 11 New Orleans Saints 7-9 12 Cleveland Browns (from Eagles) 1-15 13 Arizona Cardinals 7-8-1 14* Indianapolis Colts 8-8 14* Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings) 7-9 16 Baltimore Ravens 8-8 17 Washington Redskins 8-7-1 18 Tennessee Titans 9-7 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-7 20 Denver Broncos 9-7 21 Detroit Lions 9-7 22 Miami Dolphins 10-6 23 New York Giants 11-5 24 Oakland Raiders 12-4 25 Houston Texans 9-7 26 Green Bay Packers 10-6 27 Seattle Seahawks 10-5-1 28 Pittsburgh Steelers 11-5 29 Atlanta Falcons 11-5 30 Kansas City Chiefs 12-4 31 Dallas Cowboys 13-3 32 New England Patriots 12-4 Source: NFL.com

Players to Watch

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

On Tuesday, Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced he will enter the 2017 draft, per Jarret Johnson of RaiderPower.com:

QB Patrick Mahomes (@PatrickMahomes5) announces he will forgo his senior season at #TexasTech and declare for the #NFLDraft2017. pic.twitter.com/ovkKHUMFme — Jarret Johnson (@JohnsonJarret) January 3, 2017

In his three years with the Red Raiders, Mahomes threw for 11,252 yards, 93 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

Since Texas Tech quarterbacks don't have a great track record of turning their prolific college careers into NFL success, Mahomes will have some work to do to overcome that perception in the months to come.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller thinks the junior has the pieces to star at the next level:

Mahomes has the strongest arm in the class, has good mobility and can create outside the pocket. Raw tools are impressive. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 3, 2017

Given the lack of standout passers in the 2017 class, Mahomes should have the opportunity to make a big impression in front of NFL scouts. Blake Bortles, who shares some of Mahomes' traits, used a strong combine to continue his steady progress in the winter and spring of 2014, and the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him third overall.

Climbing that high may be unrealistic for Mahomes, but he could make a case to be a late Day 1 selection.

Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Cooper Kupp had a historic career at Eastern Washington. His 6,464 receiving yards are the most ever in Division I. His 73 receiving touchdowns are a record-setting mark as well.

Kupp undoubtedly benefited from a pass-heavy system and from having a talented quarterback in Gage Gubrud. But he also has the skills to become a reliable NFL pass-catcher.

Kupp's performance at the NFL Scouting Combine can go a long way toward addressing any concerns as to whether he has the athleticism to be a starting wideout in the NFL.

Michael Thomas has a similar build (6'3" and 212 pounds) to Kupp, who is 6'2" and 205 pounds. Last year, Thomas ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash at the combine. While that isn't an otherworldly time, it was a solid showing for a player of Thomas' size.

The New Orleans Saints selected Thomas in the second round of the 2016 draft, and he appears to have been a steal, catching 92 passes for 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns.

If Kupp can flash similar speed in Indianapolis, then he should emerge as a Day 2 candidate.

Eddie Vanderdoes, DT, UCLA

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Eddie Vanderdoes headed to UCLA with boatloads of hype. Scout ranked him as the second-best defensive tackle and ninth-best player overall in the 2013 recruiting class.

Vanderdoes leaves having collected 2.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss in his four years with the Bruins, which is somewhat underwhelming, even for an interior defensive lineman.

Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo remains very high on Vanderdoes, listing him as the No. 18 player in this year's draft:

We were hoping to see more from Vanderdoes as a pass rusher and he’s come through this season. His quick hands allow him to win at the point of attack and he also shows the power to shed blocks in the running game. He’s slowed down in recent weeks, but Vanderdoes still ranks seventh overall among interior defensive linemen at 86.4.

Vanderdoes recovered well from his season-ending knee injury in 2015 but didn't flash a ton of potential as a pass-rusher in the same way Danny Shelton and Aaron Donald did in college.

If NFL teams aren't sold on Vanderdoes' ceiling against the pass, then the second or third rounds will be his best-case scenario. Should he show impressive speed and agility for his size during his pre-draft workouts, though, scouts may be more convinced he'll be able to more consistently pressure the quarterback in the NFL, and Round 1 becomes a stronger possibility.

Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

David Madison/Getty Images

Talk about striking while the iron is hot. Solomon Thomas wreaked havoc on Mitch Trubisky in Stanford's Sun Bowl win over North Carolina on Dec. 30. He only finished with one sack and two tackles for loss, but the numbers don't fully illustrate his impact on the game.

CBS Sports shared a replay of the Tar Heels' two-point conversion attempt to tie the game. Thomas was the first play to grab Trubisky, which led to a sack:

UNC needed 2 to tie... they didn't get it. @StanfordFball stands TALL. https://t.co/dcpYmtB6Y9 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 30, 2016

Fox Sports' Stewart Mandel was among many who thought Thomas bolstered his draft stock in the Sun Bowl:



I think Solomon Thomas made some $$$$ today. Wow. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 30, 2016

The important thing for Thomas will be maintaining the momentum he has generated through the spring.

The junior isn't considered a can't-miss prospect in the same way Myles Garrett and Jonathan Allen are. He didn't crack the top 32 for ESPN.com's Todd McShay, but Miller had Thomas going 17th overall to the Washington Redskins in his most recent scouting notebook.

One great game doesn't turn Thomas into a surefire first-rounder, so he'll head to Indianapolis with a point to prove.