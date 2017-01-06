10 Sports Newcomers Poised to Make an Impact in 2017

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

Leonard Fournette is expected to go early in the 2017 NFL draft's first round.

A new year begets a new crop of fresh faces itching to make their mark.

Some future superstars successfully joined the sports circle in 2016. After a two-year delay, Joel Embiid has delighted fans on both the basketball court and social media. Auston Matthews didn't waste any time, announcing his NHL arrival with a four-goal debut.

In addition to unanimously winning National League Rookie of the Year honors, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager finished third on the MVP ballot. Newcomers Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott will also play prominently into both the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year and MVP races as they look to lead the Dallas Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.

No can't-miss superstars have caused any major sports organizations to tank for a top 2017 pick. Nevertheless, plenty of talented prospects are poised to make a noteworthy impact upon turning pro.

Watch out for these guys to take over this year.