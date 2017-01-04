Tottenham vs. Chelsea: Live Score, Highlights from Premier League

Tottenham will bid to put an end to Chelsea's 13-game winning run in the Premier League.
Chelsea will be chasing their 14th successive Premier League win when they make the short journey to White Hart Lane to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

With second-placed Liverpool held to a 2-2 draw at Sunderland on Monday, the Blues have a chance to open up an eight-point gap over their nearest challengers at the top of the table.

However, Tottenham will hardly be accommodating hosts. While they sit fifth in the standings going into the fixture, a home win would take them above both Arsenal and Manchester City into third place.

The game starts at 8 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET). Join Bleacher Report for blog updates 15 minutes prior to kick-off. 

