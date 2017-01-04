Army All-American Bowl 2017: Top 5 Players to Watch

High School: Redlands East Valley (Redlands, California)

Scout.com Ranking: No. 1 defensive end, No. 7 overall

Recruitment Status: Committed to UCLA on April 14, 2016

Despite UCLA's struggles this season, Jaelan Phillips has remained steadfast in his commitment to the Bruins. Head coach Jim Mora should be thrilled, as his staff is set to add arguably the premier pass-rusher in this cycle.

Per MaxPreps, he had four multi-sack games during a seven-week midseason stretch this fall, including 11 total quarterback takedowns in games against Redlands High School (four) and Citrus Valley High School (seven). Phillips is attempting to become just the second lineman ever to earn U.S. Army Player of the Year honors, and he would join 2015 Florida Gators offensive tackle signee Martez Ivey if he can accomplish this feat.

The award winner will be announced Friday evening with six finalists in contention.

"Phillips dominated the camp circuit this year so he wasn't going to sneak up on anyone and not go unblocked this season," U.S. Army All-American Bowl national recruiting director Erik Richards told Bleacher Report. "He was constantly double-teamed and still had 20-plus sacks during the regular season."

On-field accolades aside, he is one of the bowl participants who carry personal ties to Army veterans. It's a heartfelt dynamic that could serve as extra incentive Saturday.

"Winning the award would be incredible, especially because my aunt, uncle and great-grandpa served in the Army, so to win the award would be in honor of them," Phillips told B/R.