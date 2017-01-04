Army All-American Bowl 2017: Top 5 Players to Watch

Credit: Student Sports
Ohio State QB commit Tate Martell
The field in San Antonio will be loaded with future college and NFL stars. While we already focused on five who sit atop Scout's rankings, here are a few others who warrant attention as the action unfolds.
QB Tate Martell, Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas)
The Ohio State pledge already picked up honors as Gatorade's National Player of the Year and is among the favorites to claim identical honors from the U.S. Army All-American selection committee. He led Bishop Gorman to three straight unbeaten seasons as a starter, compiling 148 total touchdowns and just nine interceptions along the way.
DB Richard LeCounte, Liberty County High School (Hinesville, Georgia)
Like Martell, LeCounte is a finalist for U.S. Army All-American Player of the Year recognition. Leadership attributes and a magnetic personality should put him in position to warrant consideration as a captain during his upcoming career with the Georgia Bulldogs. His high school career featured nearly 400 tackles and 55 touchdowns, per MaxPreps.
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cass Technical High School (Detroit)
Firmly in the equation for No. 1 overall receiver recognition, Peoples-Jones has excelled against elite defenders during All-American Bowl preparation, which is a strong sign since he missed reps at The Opening this summer with an injury. Peoples-Jones, who committed to Michigan last month, caught 17 touchdowns at Cass Tech this season during a state title run, according to Angelique S. Chengelis of the Detroit News.
DB Darnay Holmes, Calabasas High School (Calabasas, California)
Considered the No. 1 cornerback recruit in Scout's rankings, Holmes is an electric playmaker who can wreak havoc as a receiver or special teams returner. Per MaxPreps, he recorded 213 catches during the past three seasons, resulting in 3,450 yards and 39 scores. Holmes, who has also tallied 10 non-offensive touchdowns since 2015, will announce his decision Saturday between Ohio State, Nebraska, UCLA, USC and other options.
QB Tua Tagovailoa, St. Louis High School (Honolulu)
It's been a dream year for this dual-threat talent, who committed to Alabama in May. Aside from joining the nation's top-ranked recruiting class, Tagovailoa seized Elite 11 MVP honors this summer, led St. Louis to a state championship and set a new career passing record (8,158 yards) in Hawaii. Can he build on those accomplishments Saturday in his final rehearsal before becoming a Crimson Tide quarterback?
Tyler Donohue is a national recruiting analyst for Bleacher Report. Quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Prospect ratings courtesy of Scout.
