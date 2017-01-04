Army All-American Bowl 2017: Top 5 Players to Watch

Associated Press
Najee Harris has attracted attention throughout his high school career.
The annual U.S. Army All-American Bowl takes place Saturday with a nationally televised kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET. This event, which occurs at the Alamodome in San Antonio is anticipated for years by many of its participants, including dozens of elite college football recruits.

Past alumni include current NFL stars such as Andrew Luck, Adrian Peterson, Ndamukong Suh, Odell Beckham Jr. and Ezekiel Elliott. The action Saturday will be the final prep showdown for these high school standouts, as several enroll early this month at the universities of their choice.

The contest also features several undecided athletes who are still searching for an ideal collegiate fit four weeks before national signing day. A group of premier prospects is anticipated to announce these decisions during the All-American Bowl.

Here's a rundown of the five top-rated recruits involved, according to Scout's rankings.

