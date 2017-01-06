Crazy Sports Rumors That May Come True in 2017

The Minnesota Timberwolves probably believed they were getting a pair of franchise cornerstones when they completed a trade in August 2014 that involved sending Kevin Love to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Andrew Wiggins and other assets and by drafting forward Zach LaVine that same year.

It's now January 2017, and the Timberwolves remain one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. Minnesota is above only the Dallas Mavericks in the conference standings.

Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher reported this past November that Minnesota head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau, known for being an impatient figure, may become interested in trading a young star for a proven veteran who could help him win as soon as possible.

Both Wiggins and LaVine will be only 22 years old come the end of March, but their ages may not prevent Thibodeau from pulling the trigger on a blockbuster trade for a player he knows and trusts such as Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls.

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports/The Vertical, Minnesota "explored several trade options" this past June. One of those options included looking into Butler's availability. No trade occurred, obviously, but there's currently no guarantee Thibodeau won't revisit that idea this summer.



Per Spotrac, Butler is signed through the end of the 2018-19 season, and he has a player option for the following campaign. Chicago's latest experiment that involved acquiring Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo hasn't produced positive results, as the Bulls posted a record of 18-18 after 36 games this season.



Those running the Bulls may feel this coming summer is the time to build for the future. Either Wiggins or LaVine could be part of that future, while Butler could help Thibodeau compete for a playoff spot next season.