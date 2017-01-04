Manchester United Transfer News: Ben Brereton Interest Reported, Latest Rumours

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a bid for Nottingham Forest’s young striker Ben Brereton.

According to Neil Moxley of the Daily Mirror, although the 17-year-old agreed a new deal with Forest on December 31, the Red Devils will try to prise him away from the City Ground. In the piece it’s suggested United are “mulling over a seven-figure offer” for the forward.

The youngster has been impressive in Forest’s under-23s team so far this season and scored twice against Chesterfield in the Central League Cup loss on Tuesday.

Upon agreeing his new contract, Forest owner Fawaz Al Hasawi suggested that he expected Brereton to be at the club for many years. “Ben is a player we admire greatly, and we are all looking forward to seeing him progress with us,” he said, per Barry Cooper of the Nottingham Post.

According to Cooper, the Championship side need to move on a lot of their players during the transfer window; as noted by Moxley, skipper Henri Lansbury has been linked with an exit, while RB Leipzig are said to have bid £6 million for 19-year-old midfielder Matty Cash.

Forest have a reputation for producing exciting talents from their academy setup and Brereton is a youngster who evidently has an eye for goal. Here are the highlights from the under-23s’ 4-0 win over Crewe from December, in which the striker starred:

Given he’s yet to make a senior appearance for his current club, moving to United would represent a big step up for the youngster. Although the prospect of joining the Red Devils would surely be too good to turn down.

Granted, he wouldn’t be thrust into the first team straight away, but United have a fine track record of developing and blooding young players into the senior setup, with Marcus Rashford being the most notable recent example. Potentially following in those footsteps would be an exciting prospect for Brereton.

Everton to Up Morgan Schneiderlin Bid

According to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail, Everton are to lodge an increased bid for United’s out-of-favour midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

As noted in the piece, the Toffees have had a bid of £19 million turned down for the France international, who has yet to start a Premier League game under new manager Jose Mourinho this season. West Bromwich Albion are also said to be interested in the 27-year-old.

However, it’s suggested by Jones that it’s Everton who are willing to push on with a deal, with United said to value Schneiderlin at £24 million.

Despite his troubles at Old Trafford, the prospect of the former Southampton man moving to Goodison Park is an exciting one for the Toffees. Per Paddy Boyland of Marca, he’s a player that fits the blueprint manager Ronald Koeman is trying to implement at Everton:

Schneiderlin’s failure at United wasn’t foreseen by many. The former Saints midfielder was a colossal presence at the heart of his former club, winning tackles, cutting out danger and moving the team along with his sharp passing.

Everton may be a step down from United, although working with a manager he is familiar with and in a midfield alongside Idrissa Gueye and Ross Barkley would be an exciting proposition for the player. Crucially, the Toffees can offer Schneiderlin a guarantee of regular football, something he’s not been privy to with his current employers.