NFL Draft 2017: Updated Order and 1st-Round Mock Draft Predictions

If your team didn't make the playoffs or just lost in the wild-card round, you're probably consuming mock drafts with regularity at this point. Let me provide you with one more to help soothe your blues, along with a closer look at the three most intriguing prospects in this draft.
|Pick
|Team
|Selection
|1
|Cleveland Browns
|Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
|3
|Chicago Bears
|Malik Hooker, S, Washington
|4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jonathan Allen, DE/DT, Alabama
|5
|Tennessee Titans (via Rams)
|Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
|6
|New York Jets
|Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
|7
|San Diego Chargers
|Jamal Adams, S, LSU
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
|9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Tim Williams, DE/OLB, Alabama
|10
|Buffalo Bills
|Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
|11
|New Orleans Saints
|Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
|12
|Cleveland Browns (via Eagles)
|DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
|13
|Arizona Cardinals
|Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
|14
|*Philadelphia Eagles
|Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
|15
|*Indianapolis Colts
|Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
|16
|Baltimore Ravens
|Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
|17
|Washington
|Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan
|18
|Tennessee Titans
|Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Montravius Adams, DE/DT, Auburn
|20
|Denver Broncos
|Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
|21
|Detroit Lions
|Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
|22
|Miami Dolphins
|Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
|23
|New York Giants
|D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
|24
|Oakland Raiders
|Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida
|25
|Houston Texans
|Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
|26
|Green Bay Packers
|Takkarist McKinley, OLB/DE, UCLA
|27
|Atlanta Falcons
|DeMarcus Walker, DE/DT, Florida State
|28
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Malik McDowell, DE/DT, Michigan State
|29
|Seattle Seahawks
|Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC
|30
|New England Patriots
|Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
|31
|Dallas Cowboys
|John Ross, WR, Washington
|32
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
*Order determined by coin flip.
Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said that Myles Garrett's physical profile reminded him of Julius Peppers. One scout called Garrett "a healthy, hard-working Jadeveon Clowney," per Matt Miller of Bleacher Report. Another scout told Miller that Garrett "looked like Jevon Kearse as a junior."
A high school junior, that is.
So yes, the comparisons are flattering for Garrett, but the reason he is the likely top overall pick in this draft is because he has the ability to one day become the source of the comparisons. One day, we'll probably write of another young defensive end: "Oh, this kid has the look of a Myles Garrett."
Yes, Garrett's production was down in 2016, but he was also dealing with an ankle injury for much of the year. That didn't stop him from registering 8.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
"This guy was not healthy after Arkansas and is a dominant player," Aggies head coach Kevin Sumlin told Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN.com. "And the fact that he wanted to play in games at 50 percent, whatever it was, third downs, whatever, with his teammates, says more about him than just his talent."
Over his three-year career at Texas A&M, Garrett totaled 81 solo tackles, 31 sacks, 47 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles. But it's his physical traits and his demeanor that should make him the top overall pick. His burst, lower-body strength and ability to quickly turn the corner make him a nightmare for offensive tackles, and he pairs that with a bevy of pass-rushing moves and enough power to make him a handful in any situation.
Garrett is potentially a generational talent at a key position. The Cleveland Browns may need a quarterback, but they would be crazy to pass on Garrett.
Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
Is Mitch Trubisky the best quarterback in a weak class? Is he worth a top-five pick, or even the top overall pick in this year's draft? Should teams be concerned having only one season of tape on the North Carolina quarterback? Does he have enough elite traits to overcome the fact that he's clearly unpolished?
With Trubisky, the intrigue comes from the fact that he presents more questions than answers. One-year starters at quarterback also present teams with an interesting dilemma. On one hand, tools trump production. As Emily Kaplan of The MMQB noted, Cam Newton was a one-year starter.
On the other hand, actually seeing how quarterbacks have developed on the field gives teams a better idea of how they'll handle the adjustment to the NFL game. Kaplan listed another one-year starter at the college level: Akili Smith.
Trubisky could be great, he could be a bust or he could be somewhere in between. It's hard to say. But if NFL teams are inclined to believe he has the potential to be the former, he'll be one of the top two picks in this draft.
Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
Leonard Fournette has the rare combination of size, strength, balance, speed and vision. If there was ever a running back you might compare to Adrian Peterson, Fournette would be that man.
But you don't have to take my word for it.
"There is no doubt in my mind that Fournette is absolutely the real deal," a retired NFL running backs coach told Zierlein. "He's as close as you will find to Peterson. He's so strong and so fast and you just don't find that combination very often for NFL backs. He's going to be a great pro if he stays healthy."
Fournette is the most talented offensive player in this draft. Most people won't dispute that. What they will dispute, however, is where he should be drafted.
He could go as high as No. 4 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, or a team could trade up to land his services. Certainly, he seems likely to be a top-10 pick. And a lot of teams already covered at running back will be hoping Fournette goes early so the player they covet falls to them.
While running backs going high in the draft has become the exception, and not the norm, Ezekiel Elliott was the No. 4 pick a year ago. Elliott was a different player in a unique situation, however: He was an incredibly polished, well-rounded running back capable of affecting the game as a pass-blocker and pass-catcher along with making an impact on the ground.
He also went to a team with the best offensive line in football.
While Fournette is more electrifying with the ball in his hands, he isn't as well-rounded as Elliott was, and he likely won't find himself behind an offensive line as talented as the one the Dallas Cowboys have built. Teams may take that into account when debating whether he is the right pick for them.
Or they'll simply put on the tape, watch him dominate and say, "We need that guy on our offense."
You can follow Timothy Rapp on Twitter.