NFL Draft 2017: Updated Order and 1st-Round Mock Draft Predictions

If your team didn't make the playoffs or just lost in the wild-card round, you're probably consuming mock drafts with regularity at this point. Let me provide you with one more to help soothe your blues, along with a closer look at the three most intriguing prospects in this draft.

2017 NFL Mock Draft Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Malik Hooker, S, Washington 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen, DE/DT, Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (via Rams) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 6 New York Jets Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 7 San Diego Chargers Jamal Adams, S, LSU 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Tim Williams, DE/OLB, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 11 New Orleans Saints Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (via Eagles) DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 13 Arizona Cardinals Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State 14 *Philadelphia Eagles Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 15 *Indianapolis Colts Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 16 Baltimore Ravens Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 17 Washington Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan 18 Tennessee Titans Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Montravius Adams, DE/DT, Auburn 20 Denver Broncos Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 21 Detroit Lions Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 22 Miami Dolphins Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 23 New York Giants D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas 24 Oakland Raiders Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 25 Houston Texans Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 26 Green Bay Packers Takkarist McKinley, OLB/DE, UCLA 27 Atlanta Falcons DeMarcus Walker, DE/DT, Florida State 28 Kansas City Chiefs Malik McDowell, DE/DT, Michigan State 29 Seattle Seahawks Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC 30 New England Patriots Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 31 Dallas Cowboys John Ross, WR, Washington 32 Pittsburgh Steelers O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama *Order determined by coin flip.

Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said that Myles Garrett's physical profile reminded him of Julius Peppers. One scout called Garrett "a healthy, hard-working Jadeveon Clowney," per Matt Miller of Bleacher Report. Another scout told Miller that Garrett "looked like Jevon Kearse as a junior."

A high school junior, that is.

So yes, the comparisons are flattering for Garrett, but the reason he is the likely top overall pick in this draft is because he has the ability to one day become the source of the comparisons. One day, we'll probably write of another young defensive end: "Oh, this kid has the look of a Myles Garrett."

Yes, Garrett's production was down in 2016, but he was also dealing with an ankle injury for much of the year. That didn't stop him from registering 8.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

"This guy was not healthy after Arkansas and is a dominant player," Aggies head coach Kevin Sumlin told Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN.com. "And the fact that he wanted to play in games at 50 percent, whatever it was, third downs, whatever, with his teammates, says more about him than just his talent."

Over his three-year career at Texas A&M, Garrett totaled 81 solo tackles, 31 sacks, 47 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles. But it's his physical traits and his demeanor that should make him the top overall pick. His burst, lower-body strength and ability to quickly turn the corner make him a nightmare for offensive tackles, and he pairs that with a bevy of pass-rushing moves and enough power to make him a handful in any situation.

Garrett is potentially a generational talent at a key position. The Cleveland Browns may need a quarterback, but they would be crazy to pass on Garrett.

Mitch Trubisky , QB, North Carolina

Is Mitch Trubisky the best quarterback in a weak class? Is he worth a top-five pick, or even the top overall pick in this year's draft? Should teams be concerned having only one season of tape on the North Carolina quarterback? Does he have enough elite traits to overcome the fact that he's clearly unpolished?

With Trubisky, the intrigue comes from the fact that he presents more questions than answers. One-year starters at quarterback also present teams with an interesting dilemma. On one hand, tools trump production. As Emily Kaplan of The MMQB noted, Cam Newton was a one-year starter.

On the other hand, actually seeing how quarterbacks have developed on the field gives teams a better idea of how they'll handle the adjustment to the NFL game. Kaplan listed another one-year starter at the college level: Akili Smith.

Trubisky could be great, he could be a bust or he could be somewhere in between. It's hard to say. But if NFL teams are inclined to believe he has the potential to be the former, he'll be one of the top two picks in this draft.

Leonard Fournette , RB, LSU

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Leonard Fournette has the rare combination of size, strength, balance, speed and vision. If there was ever a running back you might compare to Adrian Peterson, Fournette would be that man.

But you don't have to take my word for it.

"There is no doubt in my mind that Fournette is absolutely the real deal," a retired NFL running backs coach told Zierlein. "He's as close as you will find to Peterson. He's so strong and so fast and you just don't find that combination very often for NFL backs. He's going to be a great pro if he stays healthy."

Fournette is the most talented offensive player in this draft. Most people won't dispute that. What they will dispute, however, is where he should be drafted.

He could go as high as No. 4 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, or a team could trade up to land his services. Certainly, he seems likely to be a top-10 pick. And a lot of teams already covered at running back will be hoping Fournette goes early so the player they covet falls to them.

While running backs going high in the draft has become the exception, and not the norm, Ezekiel Elliott was the No. 4 pick a year ago. Elliott was a different player in a unique situation, however: He was an incredibly polished, well-rounded running back capable of affecting the game as a pass-blocker and pass-catcher along with making an impact on the ground.

He also went to a team with the best offensive line in football.

While Fournette is more electrifying with the ball in his hands, he isn't as well-rounded as Elliott was, and he likely won't find himself behind an offensive line as talented as the one the Dallas Cowboys have built. Teams may take that into account when debating whether he is the right pick for them.

Or they'll simply put on the tape, watch him dominate and say, "We need that guy on our offense."

You can follow Timothy Rapp on Twitter.