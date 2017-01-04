A-League Week 14 Odds Preview: Top Teams Heavy Favorites in Matchups This Round

The gap between the top four and the rest in the A-League is set to open up further this weekend with Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City all heavy favorites to win their Round 14 matches.



Top-placed Sydney FC are now $1.62 favorites to win the Premiers' Plate, according to AustralianGambling.com.au. They have a seven-point lead over Melbourne Victory at the halfway point of the season, while the Victory ($2.80) are considered their only serious rivals for that honor.



Punters aren't as confident about Sydney FC's championship credentials, and they are $3.60 to prevail in the Grand Final, with the Victory now $3.75 and Melbourne City $5 after losing their coach during the week.



John van't Schip has returned to Holland to attend to a family illness, leaving City, who are winless in five, without a coach.



Despite those dramas, they are heavily favored to break through for a win when they host Western Sydney Wanderers on Friday night at AAMI Park. City are $1.85 to win that match, with the Wanderers $4 outsiders and the draw at $3.75.



One point above City, Brisbane Roar suffered their first loss in 11 matches when they were beaten 2-0 by Sydney last week but have a great chance of securing an all-important three points when they host the out-of-sorts Newcastle Jets on Saturday.



The Roar are $1.60 to win that match and avenge the stunning 4-0 loss to Newcastle earlier in the season. The Jets are $5 to revisit that success, while the draw is at $4.30.



Later that night, Melbourne Victory travel to Adelaide in imperious form having won their past four matches in impressive fashion.



Kevin Muscat's team seem to have finally clicked, with Marco Rojas and Besart Berisha both in fantastic form, and, as the markets indicate, look the team most likely of preventing Sydney's total dominance of the season.



They have not lost to Adelaide at Coopers Stadium for nearly four years, and with the Reds cast adrift on the bottom of the table, Victory look attractive at odds of $2.10 heading into this match. An Adelaide win is rated a $3.30 chance with the draw at $3.60.



Sydney are the shortest price favorite for the round when they travel to nearby Gosford to take on the Central Coast Mariners.



The Sky Blues are $1.40 to win that match with a draw at $4.33 and a home win at $7. The Mariners haven't beaten Sydney since March 2014.



The round opens with a Thursday night clash between Perth Glory and Wellington. Fifth-placed Perth have been the competition's great unknown this season, producing some strong performances but also putting in some shockers.



As the home team, they go in at $2.05 to win this match, with the Phoenix at $3.30 and the draw at $3.75.