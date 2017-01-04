WWE SmackDown: Burning Questions to Address After Jan. 3 Show

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Anger permeated much of the first WWE SmackDown of 2017.

Dolph Ziggler responded to his latest loss with a violent outburst. Not being intercontinental champion anymore left The Miz incensed. And Natalya infuriated Nikki Bella by bringing her boyfriend into their fight.

Where will all this rage lead?

How much of a change will Ziggler undergo? Where will The Miz channel his fury? These, along with the continuing secret of La Luchadora, are among the biggest unknowns to emerge from Tuesday's SmackDown. Read on for a full dive into each of these questions from the blue brand's latest effort.

Is The Miz Set to Leave SmackDown ?

The Miz is no longer intercontinental champion, thanks to Dean Ambrose. But the braggart lost more than his title on Tuesday; he also lost his mind.

On Talking Smack following his defeat to Ambrose, The Miz exploded in an interview. He talked about how frustrated he is and how he feels that everyone on SmackDown is conspiring against him. He cursed; he howled.

Is this a precursor to a trade or an exit from the blue brand?

That's a possibility WWE teased often last year. The Miz's contentious relationship with SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan worsened to the point where The Miz heading to Raw seemed imminent.

That talk will only increase after The Miz lost hold of his IC title on Tuesday. Bryan announced, too, that he will fine Maryse for slapping Renee Young. The Miz won't like that his wife is being punished, and he has long abhorred Bryan.

Something has to give. And with Bryan not medically cleared to compete, The Miz storming off to Raw is far more likely than a battle between these two men.

Who Is La Luchadora ?

The disguise Becky Lynch once wore to fool Alexa Bliss has morphed into something else entirely.

For the second week in a row, someone dressed as La Luchadora attacked Lynch. This time, Bliss donned the mask and outfit as well. The two masked women beat on The Lass Kicker, but only one's identity was revealed.

Who is the second mystery woman?

Is this how WWE will reintroduce Eva Marie? Is recently re-signed Mickie James La Luchadora? Or is she an NXT prospect making her way to SmackDown?

Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Online joked about a potential twist that this could take:

Maybe in the end, the mystery La Luchadora will unmask and she'll be BECKY LYNCH. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 4, 2017

The company has to be giddy about all the speculation that has arisen. There is buzz surrounding the Bliss-Lynch feud that WWE can take advantage of for weeks.

The longer this mystery goes unsolved, the bigger the reveal has to be. That points to James being under the mask, which would be a dramatic way to welcome the former women's champ back.

Will the Natalya-Bella Feud Depend Too Much on Cena ?

A story of revenge and jealousy grew more personal in a hurry. A dialogue between Nikki Bella and Natalya turned ugly on SmackDown, thanks to the heel hitting below the belt.

Natalya zeroed in on Bella's boyfriend, John Cena, near the end of their argument. She told The Fearless One that Cena will eventually leave her. To top it off, she mocked her with Cena's trademark "You can't see me!" gesture.

Are we set to see a lot more of this? Will Cena become a central part of this storyline?

That would be the wrong move. Bad blood will strengthen the feud, but it makes these women feel like supporting characters rather than stars the more their rivalry leans on Cena's name.

This should be about one woman wanting to hurt the other—about Bella looking to dish out payback for Natalya attacking her at Survivor Series.

Pulling Cena into the mix is lazy. Bella isn't part of Cena's feud with AJ Styles. Those two warriors have their own tale to tell—just as Bella and Natalya do.

Where Is Ziggler 's Character Heading?

Dolph Ziggler's latest failure left him fuming.

The Showoff fell to Baron Corbin on Tuesday's SmackDown despite hitting him with a Zig-Zag. His best wasn't good enough, though, and Ziggler again watched another man celebrate victory.

After the bell, Ziggler attacked Kalisto with a steel chair, yelling at him that he didn't need any help. Backstage, Ziggler fought with Apollo Crews, an out-of-character move.

Did this signal a heel turn? Or is Ziggler slowly unraveling? Either way, he won't be the same Ziggler moving forward.

Tim Fiorvanti of ESPN.com is among those glad to see The Showoff make a character change:

Solving one of the biggest issues SmackDown Live had to deal with. Love Dolph Ziggler going back to the dark side. It suits him. #SDLive https://t.co/PvAHXpFhN2 — Tim Fiorvanti (@tim00) January 4, 2017

It may take a few weeks to fully move from babyface to heel, but Ziggler looks to be charging toward villainy. Being patient with that transformation will make it more believable. Ziggler should be driven to darkness out of desperation, which shouldn't happen overnight.

This is a compelling story to dig into as SmackDown marches into 2017.