Aliyah: Everything You Need to Know About NXT Star After WWE SmackDown Debut

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

WWE SmackDown fans caught a flash of a future star when Aliyah made her main-roster debut.

The NXT Superstar popped in on the blue brand for a surprise visit. She took on Carmella on Tuesday's show in Jacksonville, Florida.

This wasn't meant to be a call-up to the main roster, but rather a test run. WWE often welcomes NXT prospects when it visits Florida, the home of its developmental system.

Fans didn't get to know Aliyah much from this contest against Carmella. Less than three minutes into it, the bouncy, black-clad athlete tapped out to Code of Silence.

So who is Aliyah? How did she arrive at this point? Read on for a look at the promising NXT talent.

Basic Info

Real name: Nhooph Al-Areebi

Previous ring name: Jasmin Areebi

Hometown: Toronto

Height/Weight: 5'2", 112 pounds, per CageMatch.net

Notes on her social media accounts that she's a vegan

Background, Beginnings

Aliyah grew up in Toronto, a first-generation Canadian in a conservative Middle Eastern family.

In an interview with Bobby Melok of WWE.com, she explained, "We had strict rules. There were certain things I couldn't wear, no boyfriends, strict curfews. They were hard on me about school. I had to get good grades."

Her family couldn't have expected the path she would end up taking.

As noted on her WWE.com profile, Aliyah trained as a circus performer during her teenage years. Her time on the trapeze may end up helping her in her current career, as she's been impressively athletic.

As a fan, Aliyah favored her fellow Canucks. She told Melok, "My favorites are Edge, obviously, because he’s Canadian, and Jeff Hardy. For the Divas, Trish Stratus, Lita and Mickie James."

Aliyah sought to join that list of names, leaping into the world of wrestling at a young age. She attended her first seminar in the squared circle at 16, as she revealed in a Slam! Sports interview with Greg Oliver.

While learning the ropes in the ring, she hit the books at George Brown College in Toronto, studying to be a nurse. Life on the mat called to her. "I fell in love with wrestling," she told Oliver.

Early Opportunities

Early in her career, Aliyah wrestled for a number of independent promotions, including Squared Circle Wrestling and Great Canadian Wrestling. Most of her gigs were in her home country, but she also ventured into the Midwest at times.

By beating Beautiful Beaa in December 2013, Aliyah claimed the Pure Wrestling Association Elite Women's Championship.

Unsurprisingly given her circus background, she is acrobatic in the ring. The moonsault is one of her most notable moves.

WWE signed her to a developmental deal in the spring of 2015, as Sean Rueter of Cageside Seats noted. She was in the same recruiting class as the wrestlers who would become known as Apollo Crews, No Way Jose and Peyton Royce.

Aliyah's first taste of the NXT spotlight came at TakeOver: Unstoppable when she was in the background during Tyler Breeze's entrance.

Her training and development moving forward was public, as she was one of the prospects featured on the reality series Breaking Ground. On that show, NXT general manager William Regal was unimpressed with her initially.

Regal said of Aliyah, "The two things I think she needs is time, and she's got to bring that commitment on her part."

She slowly earned more TV time. She began her NXT tenure as an enhancement talent, a little-hyped opponent for bigger names. She took on the likes of current NXT women's champ Asuka in short bouts.

Since then, she has grown to be a more prominent part of the NXT women's division. She has clashed with the brand's resident bullies Royce and Billie Kay on many an occasion.

She's still an unfinished product but possesses a fun energy and a good supply of "it" factor.

And after last year's draft sent many top female NXTers to the main roster, opportunity abounds in the developmental brand. Aliyah got a significant one on Tuesday night against Carmella.

It's a safe bet that it won't be the last time she competes on the main roster.