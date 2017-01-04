New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers Betting Odds, Analysis, NHL Preview

The Philadelphia Flyers (20-14-5) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak on Wednesday night, when they host the New York Rangers (26-13-1) as small home betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

The Flyers have also lost the past four meetings with the Rangers in this Metropolitan Division matchup, including one this season.

New York edged Philadelphia 3-2 back on Nov. 25 behind 40 saves from goaltender Henrik Lundqvist. Matt Puempel, Derek Stepan and Kevin Hayes tallied the team's goals, and Lundqvist improved to 32-13-4 in his career against the Flyers in a bounce-back performance following a brutal outing in a 6-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The under is 3-0-3 in the previous six games between the teams, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, after two straight overs had cashed on the totals. Philadelphia had won the previous three meetings prior to its current four-game series skid, two of which were decided by more than one goal.

The Flyers are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on New Year's Day, completing a winless four-game road trip, with two of the contests played on the West Coast. They have won seven of their last eight home games since losing to New York, with the last two at the Wells Fargo Center decided by a shootout.

Philadelphia goalie Steve Mason surrendered three goals to the Ducks on 25 shots and took the loss in net to fall to 14-12-5 this season, dropping his fourth decision in a row.

The Rangers will be playing on back-to-back nights after losing to the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 at home on Tuesday, with Lundqvist giving up four goals on 19 shots. Backup netminder Antti Raanta will likely get the call in this situation, and that might be a good thing since Lundqvist has allowed four goals in five of his last 12 starts.

Raanta has appeared in 17 games overall, going 10-4-0 with a 2.28 goals-against average and two shutouts. He has won his last two starts, thanks in part to New York scoring 10 goals.