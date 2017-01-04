Chelsea Transfer News: Tiemoue Bakayoko Bid Expected Amid Latest Blues Rumours

Chelsea are reportedly set to make an "enormous" offer for AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko this month, although his French employers are ready to rebuff any advances. Meanwhile, Diego Costa is said to be nearing a contract extension in west London.

Florian Fieschi of French newspaper Le Parisien (h/t Get French Football News) wrote that a big-money bid from the Blues is in the offing but noted Monaco aren't looking to sell their anchor anytime soon:

Chelsea will table an enormous formal offer for AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko, according to @FloFieschi https://t.co/o7wll5hHBY — Get French Football (@GFFN) January 4, 2017

Chelsea have money to spend after The Sun's Jamie Gordon reported Oscar was settling into life at Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG following his £60 million January move.

Those funds could allow Chelsea a wealth of freedom in terms of transfer prospects this month, and Bakayoko has earned encouraging reviews in recent seasons after moving through the ranks at Stade Louis II. Football Radars recently illustrated the balance he boasts in both attack and defene:

Tiemoué Bakayoko - 1st half of Ligue 1 16/17 [for @Dub_is_i] pic.twitter.com/SF5G7293E6 — Football Radars (@FussballRadars) December 22, 2016

Monaco may not want to sell their 22-year-old enforcer, but the size of Chelsea's January offer may test their determination to keep hold of the player past the January transfer window.

In any case, Bakayoko himself has previously shot down speculation linking him with the Monaco exit, per Goal's Mohammed Ali, although it's been noted the player is a fan of the English top flight, giving Chelsea some hope of a deal:

#MUFC & #CFC target Tiemoue Bakayoko - "I will not leave Monaco this January" - says he is interested in the Premier League though. — Mohammed Ali (@mohammedali_93) December 27, 2016

Bakayoko joined Monaco from Rennes in the summer of 2014 and has scored four goals in 67 appearances for the Ligue 1 title challengers, per Transfermarkt.

Chelsea already added one game-changing midfielder to their ranks in the form of N'Golo Kante over the summer, and football writer Andrew Gibney has asserted Bakayoko as an attainable target this month:

Bakayoko I could see, but Sidibe only joined in the summer. Shame for either to go just yet. https://t.co/AqltE1PIAu — Andrew Gibney (@Gibney_A) December 21, 2016

Another worthy investment of funds would be for the club to ensure star striker Costa remains at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future, and a contract extension is thought to be edging within sight for the Blues.

That's according to Italian outlet Tuyttomercatoweb (h/t Daily Star's Alex Harris), which reported a meeting between Costa's representatives and the club has been scheduled amid speculation Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian are interested.

The report also said Chelsea are willing to pay Costa a handsome salary worth £200,000 per week, a bump on the £185,000 per week he's currently on, according to the Daily Star. The pay rise would put him level with top-earner Eden Hazard.

Costa is the Premier League's top scorer with 14 goals this season, and securing the 28-year-old's loyalties would be a wise manoeuvre given his form has helped the Blues take a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.