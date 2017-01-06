Conor McGregor, CM Punk, Ronda Rousey and the Best MMA Moments of 2016

The UFC 206 battle between Cub Swanson and Doo Ho Choi was one to remember. The unceasing brawl featured several tense moments, countless connections that would have made for highlight knockouts, if only the opponent had not kept on, and numerous reversals of fortune that saw Choi and Swanson wrest dominion from each other.

Such a wanton indulgence in spectacular, violent action needs little context to register as memorable. But sitting cageside that night, backed by a largely Canadian audience, it’s difficult for me to not assign the bout a larger significance.

You may recall that, back in 2010, Dana White said, “This is the Mecca [of MMA],” referring to Canada. The acknowledgement not only expressed appreciation to the sell-out crowds and scores of loyal pay-per-view buyers, it also implied the existence of a bilateral relationship between the nation and the UFC, one that would make Canada a significant part of the promotion’s future. But the relationship quickly started to fray.

The UFC’s focus on global expansion meant fewer non-U.S. cards went north. The quality of those cards decline, middling draws Max Holloway and Demian Maia replacing the likes of Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre.

Meanwhile, outside the Octagon, St-Pierre retired and became combative with UFC management, while his heir-apparent, Rory MacDonald, quietly moved on to Bellator. Rumors of St-Pierre’s triumphant return at UFC 206 were kiboshed, while even factors outside the promotion’s control conspired to undermine the first Toronto-hosted event in more than three years.

The original UFC 206 main event was scrapped when Daniel Cormier suffered an injury, and the replacement headliner lost much of its already dubious meaning when Anthony Pettis missed weight. Sentiment grew so anti-UFC that there was a movement to boycott the event outright.

And while the movement never picked up much steam, the price of tickets on the secondary market plummeted, reflecting tepid interest. The downward momentum failed to halt at the outset of the show. Canadian fighters collectively got off to an 0-4 start through what was a mixed bag of preliminary contests. A couple Canadian victories mixed with some decent action finally enthused the crowd a bit, but the event was well on its way to irrelevancy. That’s when Swanson and Choi took to the Octagon.

The bout, one of the best of 2016, was the event’s defining moment. People stood and cheered, dropping the sporadic “G-S-P” chants you’ll hear at some point during most Canadian shows, to yell and scream their approval. They forgot they were angry with the promotion. They forgot about the cancelled main event. They simply enjoyed one of those special moments the UFC delivers every so often.

Without a strong finish to the evening, UFC 206 could easily have become another sore spot for Canadian MMA fans. Instead, the following days in Toronto felt redemptive. My fellow Torontonians who had attended were free of regret. They were eager to go again. The reason, depending upon the knowledge of the individual, was either Swanson vs. Choi, or that American and Korean that had the crazy fight. No one felt slighted.

The UFC delivered what the Canadians fans had for so long asked for. You tend to remember that sort of validation.

—Craig Amos