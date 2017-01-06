Conor McGregor, CM Punk, Ronda Rousey and the Best MMA Moments of 2016

With less than a week separating 2017 from it's predecessor, it's easy to look back and pick out the best fights and overall cards of the year gone by. After all, it's relatively fresh in our minds, vivid and visceral as only combat sports can be.

But, over time, memories fade. UFC 199 and UFC 205 will be less distinct as the years pass, and specifics will disappear with the days.

What's left, what really matters, are the moments.

Whether it was Kevin Randleman's monstrous suplex on Fedor Emelianenko, Georges St-Pierre dropping to his knees to beg for a title shot or Ronda Rousey refusing to take Miesha Tate's outstretched hand, MMA consistently delivers snapshots fans will never forget. 2016, of course, was no different.

What follows are six of our favorites during the year, a mix of the silly and the sublime. Collectively, they are what make MMA the greatest sport on Earth. If you have a different moment playing on repeat in your head, don't be shy. Let us hear about it in the comments.

