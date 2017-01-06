Manchester United Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann 'Promised' Paul Pogba Wages

Manchester United have reportedly "promised" Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann parity with Paul Pogba in terms of wages should he make the switch to Old Trafford this summer.

That's according to Phil Cadden of The Sun, who has noted preliminary talks have already been held with Griezmann’s representatives over the terms of a transfer. Should he make the switch to the Red Devils, the Frenchman could earn a weekly wage of £220,000.

“United have yet to agree a fee for Griezmann with Atletico, who are demanding they shell out his £86 million release clause,” added Cadden. “But the Red Devils are still confident of reaching an agreement with the Madrid club—and could even offer players as makeweights in any deal.”

David Ramos/Getty Images

For the 25-year-old, 2016 was a bittersweet year. While Griezmann lost out in two major finals, with Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League and France in the UEFA European Championship, he was central to the respective sides progressing so far.

Indeed, his performances at the point of the attack for both earned him a spot on the shortlist for the Ballon d’Or gong that was eventually won by Cristiano Ronaldo. Here’s a look at how he cemented himself as one of the very best footballers in the world:

At Atletico under the tutelage of Diego Simeone, there have been drastic improvements made to Griezmann’s game.

The diminutive attacker arrived at the Vicente Calderon in 2014 from Real Sociedad as a talented wide player. Since then, his skills have been refined, his role in the team defined and significant progression has come.

Typically operating as a split striker, Griezmann’s blistering surges from deep, timing of runs into the box and ability to influence the game from deeper positions has propelled him into the world-class bracket. Per OptaJose, no French player was more prolific last year either:

28 - Griezmann scored 28 goals in all comps for Atleti in 2016, Lacazette the only French player in the big 5 leagues to score more.Touché pic.twitter.com/WhwxKqxes5 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 2, 2017

Atletico will be desperate to keep him, although United possess the capital to get enormous deals done, as they showed with the acquisition of Pogba in the summer.

Indeed, while Juventus, like Atletico, are better placed than the Red Devils to challenge for titles domestically and in Europe, Old Trafford has an allure. And if United were able to agree terms with Atletico, there’s little doubt Griezmann would be tempted by the wages that are said to be on offer.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images United tempted some big names to the club in the summer.

But as we can see here courtesy of AS, the forward recently reiterated he has no desire to depart:

Antoine Griezmann is getting tired of the transfer speculation. pic.twitter.com/dEjPOwiYuZ — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 3, 2017

The end of this season will mark three terms at Atletico Madrid for Griezmann, and with the team sitting in sixth place in the table, he may feel a new challenge would be invigorating. After all, while he's developed as an Atletico player, the Frenchman has yet to win anything.

While United aren’t quite ready to compete for the biggest honours yet, the intention, in signing men such as Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, to be juggernauts of the world game once again is there. The acquisition of a player like Griezmann would further cement that ambition.