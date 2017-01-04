Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Linked with Record-Breaking Transfer to Shanghai SIPG

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly received a world-record offer of €150 million (£127.5 million) from Shanghai SIPG for their star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t ESPN FC), the Chinese Super League outfit would be willing to pay the Gabon international striker a staggering annual salary of €41 million (£35 million) to make the move.

Clubs from Chinese football’s top flight have lured some big names already in this window, with Oscar moving to Shanghai SIPG, Carlos Tevez signing for Shanghai Shenhua and Axel Witsel joining Tianjin Quanjian.

Landing Aubameyang would be the biggest coup of all, though, as the 27-year-old is one of the most feared forwards in the world.

Here is a look at what he can offer:

Indeed, the striker previously revealed he has been a target for some of the biggest clubs in European football in the past in an interview with French football magazine Onze (h/t Jonathan Smith of ESPN FC) saying Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have been keen to sign him.

That’s no surprise, as Aubameyang has thrived with BVB over the last couple of years, evolving from a capricious wide player into one of the most devastating No. 9s in the game.

Per Squawka Football, only Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski was more prolific than the Dortmund man last term:

While he’s composed and clinical in front of goal, Aubameyang is thrilling to watch. His searing pace makes him a threat when games become stretched, while his willingness to run at players has supporters and defenders on edge for very different reasons.

Given his age, scoring statistics and profile in world football, any club looking to sign the player would need to part with a sizeable fee. And it looks as though Shanghai SIPG may be willing to test Dortmund’s resolve to keep hold of their primary goal-getter.

The lure of the Chinese Super League, evidently, is the money on offer to those players ready to take the plunge. As sports journalist Kristan Heneage relayed recently, Witsel admitted as much when discussing his move to the division:

The sums aforementioned would be enough to make Dortmund consider a sale and for Aubameyang to consider a move, although it’d be a surprise to see the striker make the switch.

Previously, the forward has said it is a dream of his to represent Real Madrid after vowing he would do so to his grandfather, per beIN Sports (h/t FourFourTwo). A move to China would surely be a significant hindrance to that transfer ever happening in the future.

If Shanghai SIPG were able to get this one done, it’d be the first time a proven world-class talent in the peak years of his career had joined a team in the division. That’d unnerve plenty of elite teams across European football; after all, if Aubameyang was to be tempted, why couldn’t anybody else?