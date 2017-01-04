5 Potential Replacements for Santi Cazorla at Arsenal

Arsene Wenger may have to accept the need to find a long-term replacement for Santi Cazorla.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images Arsene Wenger may have to accept the need to find a long-term replacement for Santi Cazorla.

It wouldn’t be a Premier League season without Arsenal undergoing some sort of injury crisis. The real surprise is the area where the Gunners are suffering—at the start of this campaign, central midfield appeared the strongest part of their squad.

In fact, there was so much depth and quality at Arsene Wenger’s disposal that he elected to loan Jack Wilshere to Bournemouth. However, an injury for Francis Coquelin in Arsenal’s match against the Cherries has left them with just two fit central midfielders—Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka

The reason they’re so depleted is that Mohamed Elneny is representing Egypt at AFCON 2017, while Santi Cazorla is recovering from a troubling Achilles problem.

Cazorla is undoubtedly the man they miss most. It’s the Spaniard who really makes Arsenal tick, dictating play from the base of the midfield. Without him, they’re not quite the same side. The likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil may be more celebrated, but Cazorla is just as important to his side's chances.

Publicly, Wenger has dismissed the idea that he will recruit another midfielder this winter. He said, per Sky Sports:

"In midfield we have many players, but there's two reasons. We have the numbers in quality. Secondly, in January, you wouldn't necessarily find a Cazorla even if you wanted to."

Wenger’s hesitance is understandable—January is a notoriously difficult time to buy. However, he may soon decide that he has little choice.

If Wenger is forced, reluctantly, into the market, a replacement for Cazorla will surely figure high on his wanted list. The Spaniard is 32 and injuries are beginning to take a worryingly regular toll. Arsenal miss him desperately when he’s not there, so they need someone who can take up that playmaking mantle on a more permanent basis.

In this piece, we identify five potential replacements for Cazorla, and discuss the plausibility of a move in this transfer window.