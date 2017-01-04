Liverpool Transfer News: Emil Forsberg Boost Provided by Agent, Latest Rumours

The agent of RB Leipzig playmaker Emil Forsberg, a reported target for Liverpool, has conceded his client has been the subject of interest from some “big clubs,” and that he could leave in the January window.

Forsberg has been the creative presence behind Leipzig’s stunning start to the Bundesliga campaign; they sit in second place in the table in what’s their first-ever season in the top flight. According to the player’s representative, Hasan Cetinkaya, the showings from the 25-year-old Swede have caught the eye of some elite outfits.

“I can't confirm any names,” he told Bild (h/t Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN FC). “But after the great first half of the season, big clubs have reached out to me. RB are on a good way to become a big club, which plays in Champions League soon. In spite of that I can't promise that Emil will stay in Leipzig this winter.”

According to Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the player and is keen to sign him in January. Per Uersfeld, Bild have credited Arsenal and Juventus with an interest in the player, too.

Here's a look at the standard of performances being put in by Forsberg earlier in the campaign and whether or not he has what’s required to become a world-class talent:

While he was sent off in Leipzig’s clash with Bayern Munich recently, overall it’s been a positive campaign for Forsberg. Typically operating off the left flank, his ability to find space, commit defenders and find telling passes has been so important to the Leipzig cause.

Eric Wynalda of SiriusXMFC spoke of his admiration for the player recently, outlining his relentlessness with the ball as a key trait:

Different - he's more of a connector - Forsberg has become one of my favorites as has @cpulisic_10 because he takes people on with no fear https://t.co/lzYlO8fJbF — Eric Wynalda (@EricWynalda) November 30, 2016

That’s something Klopp would admire, and it’s easy to see how a versatile player like Forsberg would slot into Liverpool’s fluid attacking setup.

However, Leipzig are under no pressure to sell, and given what they could accomplish this season, it’d be a huge surprise if they were to let such a key man leave. Those sides casting admiring glances at the 25-year-old will surely have to wait until the summer before approaches are seriously considered.

Kevin Stewart Wanted on Loan

According to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail, five teams want to take Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart on loan for the rest of the campaign.

It’s suggested that Premier League sides Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion are admirers of the player, while Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are said to want him to move to the Championship.

However, Jones added that Klopp is not keen to move the youngster on because he views the midfielder as “vital cover for his first-team squad.” The Reds are said to value the player at around £12 million.

As we can see here courtesy of his Instagram account, Stewart recently showed off what he is capable of during a Liverpool training session:

There must a temptation for Klopp to send Stewart on loan, though. The midfielder has only made two starts in all competitions this season and has only played a meagre 18 minutes of Premier League football.

With players like Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Georginio Wijnaldum, Emre Can and Lucas Leiva in the squad, it’s tough to see him getting many more minutes for the rest of the 2016-17 campaign. Stewart would surely learn a lot more playing every week instead of looking on from the fringes.