Arsenal Transfer News: Cohen Bramall Signing Expected, Latest Gunners Rumours

Arsenal are expected to make Hednesford Town full-back Cohen Bramall their first signing of the January transfer window after the defender enjoyed a successful trial period at the Emirates Stadium.

Mattias Karen of ESPN FC reported a club source has disclosed information related to the deal, and the Gunners are expected to pay a paltry £40,000 for the 20-year-old, who will likely move into the club's under-23 setup.

Karen also suggested Bramall could be seen as a long-term replacement for out-of-favour left-back Kieran Gibbs, who is reportedly on his way out of the north London outfit after losing his place to Nacho Monreal.

Blogger analyst Messi Minutes profiled Bramall after it was announced the youngster landed a Gunners trial in December and took special note of the major jump in standards he was set to make:

Premier League peers Crystal Palace and Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday were also linked with Bramall's signature, per Robert Warlow of the Croydon Advertiser, before news of Arsenal's interest arose.

A keen runner, speedy Bramall can also feature in midfield as well as at left-back, and the starlet gained attention after recording a rabona assist in Hednesford Town's win over Frickley Athletic in September:

The space could be made for Bramall to launch a run on the first-team ranks, too, after The Sun's Mike McGrath reported both Crystal Palace and Swansea City are looking to sign Gibbs this month.

His exit would pave the way for more options at left-back unless Wenger were to sign a more senior replacement, although Monreal, 30, has cemented his place as first choice in the role.

Meanwhile, the Daily Record's Keith Jackson reported Rangers manager Mark Warburton has flown to Spain in a bid to convince Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral—on loan at Granada—to join him at Ibrox this month.

According to Jackson, Toral is "considering pulling the plug" on his season-long loan deal at Granada, although ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan noted the playmaker's stint in La Liga hasn't come without its highlights:

Toral, who spent eight years in Barcelona's La Masia academy before moving to Arsenal in 2011, has made just five La Liga appearances for Granada this season after enjoying successful loan spells with Brentford and Birmingham City.

Warburton clearly enjoyed managing the 21-year-old during their time at Griffin Park in 2014-15, and he's even enlisted the aid of former Gunner Mikel Arteta—now a Manchester City coach—to help convince his target.