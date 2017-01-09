FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Year Announced, Player Ratings Revealed

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The best cards you'll see on FIFA 17 Ultimate Team are up for grabs after EA Sports announced its Team of the Year on Monday, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi headlining a star-studded cast.

As expected, the developer has based its latest FUT Team of the Year around FIFPro's World XI and announced its official TOTY forward lineup via its official Twitter account, with Ronaldo boasting a coveted 99 card:

#TOTY Forwards will be available until Wednesday! Which one had the best year? #FUT pic.twitter.com/4sFQqxKiGg — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 9, 2017

Luis Suarez is the third member of the attack, alongside Messi and 2016 Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, who also captured the Best FIFA Men's Player award on Monday, per FIFA.

Ronaldo bagged honours as the highest-rated player in FIFA 17 after seeing his TOTY card pushed to a ridiculous 99, while Messi is a close second after seeing his overall stat upgraded to 98.

All three of Ronaldo, Messi and Suarez are available in packs as of Monday evening, while the remainder of the team will have their stats announced and cards released in due course.

Luka Modric, Andres Iniesta and Toni Kroos have the privilege of making up a three-man midfield, as the likes of Paul Pogba, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard missed out.

In defence, Sergio Ramos partners former Barcelona team-mates Gerard Pique and Dani Alves—now at Juventus.



Manuel Neuer patrols between the posts as goalkeeper following a hugely successful 2016 with Bayern Munich, keeping his place in FUT's Team of the Year for the fourth year in succession.

More to follow.