WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 3

WWE's 205 Live ended 2016 with Neville in the main event, and it kicked off 2017 with Neville in the exact same position.

One month ago, Neville was an afterthought in the minds of most WWE fans. He was barely ever featured on television, and when he was, it was usually in a losing effort against a heel who needed an easy win.

Turning heel and moving to the cruiserweight division has given his career a complete 180. Now he is seen as the most dangerous man on the show.

205 Live, and the division as a whole, is still a fresh concept. It has only been a few months since TJ Perkins won the Cruiserweight Classic, but in that short time, WWE has built some intriguing characters.

The Brian Kendrick, Cedric Alexander, Rich Swann, Jack Gallagher and Perkins have all connected with the WWE Universe in different ways.

Let's take a look at what happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.