Ronda Rousey Reportedly Didn't Spar in Training for UFC 207 Loss to Amanda Nunes

Just days after Ronda Rousey's emphatic 48-second loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, some insight was shed as to why the fight was so one-sided.

On Tuesday, UFC commentator Kenny Florian said during his podcast with Jon Anik that Rousey "didn’t really spar leading up to this fight," via

He continued:

I get that they’re trying to preserve her from not getting hurt. But you’ve got to have some rounds. You’ve got to ready for the worst case scenario, which is Amanda Nunes striking with you. She wasn’t able to move her head, do anything defensively to avoid the striking skills of Amanda Nunes, and really paid for it.

However, Rousey's representatives contacted Florian to clear things up:

Although we heard that Ronda didn't spar in preparation for Nunes, Ronda's camp informed me she had 4 different quality sparring partners. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) January 3, 2017

Rousey was coming off an extended absence stemming from her second-round knockout loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015 and looked lost in the Octagon against Nunes.

With 411 days to prepare, Rousey had no answer for Nunes' striking ability, as the bantamweight champion simply overwhelmed the former champ during the brief bout.

Rousey's trainer, Edmond Tarverdyan, has taken criticism because Rousey has seemingly gotten away from her strengths as a judoka and focused more on boxing.

Even Nunes had trouble wrapping her head around Rousey's transformation after her win, via MMA Fighting:

Amanda Nunes takes aim at Ronda Rousey's coach and thinks the former champ will retire. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/USx3ghzLEg — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 31, 2016

Florian suggested that she needs to change her coach, via Tabunea: "He doesn’t have the experience for high-level mixed martial arts. ... I just think she needs a knowledgeable, experienced coach, wherever that is. She’s going to need much better coaching and a much better team around her. That’s for sure."

However, it is unclear what Rousey's next move will be considering that she told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com that she needs "take some time to reflect and think about the future."

If that means making another return to the Octagon, then Tarverdyan might not be sitting in her corner, and someone who can prepare her better will.