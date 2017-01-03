Parents and Students Brawl in Stands After Ohio High School Game

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Anyone who's ever been to a high school basketball game will tell you parents can get a tad wild.

This was a different level.

After the Wooster Generals defeated the Cardinal Conference rival Lexington Minutemen 63-41 on Friday, adults brawled in the stands.

Per Connor Casey of the Mansfield News Journal (via Courtney Day of the News Journal), students from Wooster were also involved in the scuffle. Day reported that no charges had been filed, though police were investigating.

The teams were held in their locker rooms until the officers gained control of the situation.

Above is a report by Dave Nethers of Fox 8 in Cleveland that features comments by conference commissioner Ron Dessecker, who said he was "embarrassed" and blamed the adults involved.

Here are some uncut videos of the melee (warning: NSFW language):

[YouTube, Fox 8]