WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 3

Cena and Styles met in the center of the ring for a contract signing moderated by Bryan.

Styles questioned Cena walking back in the door and being handed a title shot, going as far as to suggest he was gifted one by his brother-in-law, Bryan. The Phenomenal One even pointed out the irony that, a year ago, Cena referred to him as an indy guy in need of a big win to prove he belonged.

Now, it is Cena who needs a win to prove he still belongs on SmackDown.

Cena rebutted, doing the same preachy shtick he has done for years. He questioned Styles' passion, promised to take the title at the Royal Rumble and prove all the idiots who thought he had left wrong.

Corbin's music played just as he signed the contract, and The Lone Wolf made his way to the ring. He vowed to win the Rumble and threatened to punch Cena's teeth down his throat.

Styles landed a kick to the head, and Corbin stood over Cena to close out the segment.

Grade

A

Analysis

For the second time tonight, the heel made a valid argument against a babyface receiving a title shot. He produced a conspiracy theory that involved Bryan. Could that be an overarching story that leads somewhere much larger in the near future?

Corbin's involvement here was perfect. SmackDown is the land of opportunity, and no one will seize that more than The Lone Wolf, who has made the most of every chance he has received.

Cena and Styles were on fire here, even if the content is repetitive, and the result is a red-hot feud ahead of Royal Rumble.