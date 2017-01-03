Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka Homicide Charges Dropped: Latest Details and Reaction

Homicide charges brought against longtime wrestling star Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka in relation to the death of a former girlfriend were officially dropped Tuesday.

Jamie Snyder of WFMZ reported Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly Banach formally dropped the charges after seeing no progress in Snuka's condition. He was previously found incompetent to stand trial for the 1983 death of Nancy Argentino due to dementia.

Manuel Gamiz Jr. of the Morning Call noted the 73-year-old Fiji native was charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in September 2015 after a grand jury reviewed evidence from the cold case concerning an alleged assault of Argentino in a motel room:

An autopsy determined she died of traumatic brain injuries and had suffered 39 cuts and bruises — a possible sign of "mate abuse" — on her head, ear, chin, arms, hands, back, buttocks, legs and feet. The autopsy also determined her injuries were consistent with being hit with a stationary object about 12 to 24 hours before she died. The forensic pathologist at the time, Isidore Mihalakis, said a delay in getting her medical help affected the ability of the emergency room staff to save her life.

In May, the Associated Pres (via CBS News) pointed out Snuka "often seemed confused" when questioned by the judge during a hearing in the case. He couldn't name his lawyer or the current United States president, which led him to get deemed incompetent by Banach.

His attorney, Robert Kirwan, stated in December that Snuka is in hospice care and estimated he had six months to live, according to the Associated Press. Carole Snuka, his wife, also told the judge the family struggled to keep him from leaving when he thought he was late for a wrestling match, according to the Morning Call (via the Associated Press).

Snuka spent more than four decades making appearances as a professional wrestler around the globe, including multiple stints with the WWF, which is now the WWE. He was selected for the promotion's Hall of Fame in 1996.