WWE SmackDown: Live Results, Reaction and Analysis for January 3

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of the January 3 episode of WWE SmackDown.

The blue brand has a lot to cover on this week's episode. According to WWE.com, a few big segments have already been booked for Tuesday.

The Miz will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler will face Baron Corbin and John Cena will sign the contract for his WWE title match against AJ Styles at this year's Royal Rumble.

There's also the mystery of who was under the La Luchadora mask last week. Whoever it was cost Becky Lynch the women's title, so The Lass Kicker will be looking to get some payback.

Can Ambrose become a two-time IC champion?

Will The Wyatt Family demand a rematch for the tag titles against American Alpha?

Who is the masked woman who cost Lynch the title?

Can Cena and Styles sign their contract without trying to beat each other up?

And lastly, why is Carmella interested in James Ellsworth?

Make sure to bookmark this page and come back Tuesday night at the start of SmackDown at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network. Bleacher Report will have answers to these questions and coverage of all the action.