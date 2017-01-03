Wisconsin vs. Indiana: Live Score, Highlights and Reaction

The No. 25 Indiana Hoosiers are looking to get back to their winning ways when they host the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday in a Big Ten matchup at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

The 10-4 Hoosiers are coming off back-to-back losses to Louisville and Nebraska, while the 12-2 Badgers are winners of their last eight straight games, most recently a 72-52 victory over Rutgers.

According to ESPN, the meeting is the ninth all-time between the two schools when both have been ranked. Wisconsin has won the last five matchups, while Indiana hasn't prevailed since 1999.

Keep an eye on Badgers senior forward Nigel Hayes, who's second in team scoring with an average of 14 points per game but exploded for 20 against Rutgers. Junior guard James Blackmon Jr. is hot for the Hoosiers—he leads his team with an average of 17.3 points per game and picked up his first-ever double-double in Indiana's loss to Louisville on New Year's Eve.

The Wisconsin vs. Indiana matchup is the first game of an ESPN doubleheader that will be followed by Texas A&M vs. Kentucky on the main network. The action kicks off at 7 p.m. ET.

We'll have live scoring updates as we keep track of all the action from Bloomington right here at that time. Join us then.