Ranking the Top January Sports Performances Since 2010

January is usually a time in sports when three major traditions collide: The NFL playoffs, college football's bowl season and, of course, the NHL Winter Classic.

With a new year and some fantastic performances already in the books, we developed a list of the best January showings by athletes dating back to 2010.

Using the events listed above, we ranked these performances based on significance of each game, statistics, an athlete's value to a team and how memorable each moment turned out to be.

With the criteria in place, it's time to see who took the No. 1 slot.