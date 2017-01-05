Ranking the Top January Sports Performances Since 2010

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images
Four seasons ago, life was much different for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Chosen by Jim Harbaugh to lead the Niners to the promise land, the dual-threat Kaepernick was groomed and protected by Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
Behind a strong defense and sound rushing attack, Kaepernick developed into a weapon. This weapon could be used under center in the form of quick drops and downfield throws, or, outside the pocket, creating movement and disrupting a defense's ability to read a play.
The pinnacle of Kaepernick under the tutelage of Harbaugh came during the 2012 Divisional playoffs. It was there that he ran all over the Green Bay Packers in a 45-31 victory.
His stats were video game-like. Kaepernick rushed for 181 yards on 16 carries, slamming two touchdowns home in the process. He also threw the ball well, despite completing 54.8 percent of his passes. His 263 yards passing, two scores and one interception were solid.
This performance ranks highly because Kaepernick fused himself into an unstoppable object mid-game. He plowed through the Packers' defense and helped the 49ers sustain themselves as championship contenders.