10 Sneakers to Look Out for in 2017

Now that we've tumbled into a new year, 2016's sneaker releases are nothing but figments of the past. Venturing forward to what's on the docket for 2017, we found 10 sneakers that prominently stood out.

Jordan Brand seems to be focused on giving the retro treatment to later Air Jordan models—that's a good thing. On the Adidas front, it's looking like Yeezy season combined with James Harden and a secondary NMD rush. Nike isn't backing down either, leaning on the release of signature hoop models like the LeBron 14 and Kyrie 3 to inflict damage.

All of these notes have us amped for 2017. So, follow below and find out which 10 sneakers you need to look out for as the new year starts to gain traction.