Heroes the Sports World Needs in 2017

Not all heroes wear capes, so goes the saying, and that's true in the sports world.

Some sports heroes become icons and athletes respected as the best talents of their generations. Others earn admiration because they attract attention and make money for organizations. Heroes, or villains depending on your views, such as LeBron James, Sidney Crosby, Tom Brady, David Ortiz and others become the faces of teams and of sports.

The sports world needs a mix of new and proven heroes in 2017.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk could be the next superstar in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Kristaps Porzingis seemingly possesses the talent and composure needed to save a franchise such as the New York Knicks. Serena Williams remains the biggest female tennis star in the sport regardless of her age or status in WTA rankings.

You may not cheer for every sports hero who becomes a celebrity, but odds are you'll watch such noteworthy athletes compete in competitions and for championships. Their ability to draw eyes to televised events makes these figures so important. It is, of course, a plus if these people are heroes when off the field and not competing against opponents.

*The best athletes would also be the best people in a perfect world. For now, however, we'll concentrate only on matters pertaining to competition and on-the-field action.