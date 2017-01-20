Gerard Deulofeu to AC Milan: Latest Loan Details, Comments and Reaction

Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan from Everton on loan for the rest of the season.

Milan's official Twitter account announced the deal Friday:

According to Sky Sports (h/t Football Italia), the deal does not include an option to make the move permanent.

Since manager Ronald Koeman arrived at Everton in the summer, the winger’s stock has plummeted. So far in 2016-17, he has made a meagre four Premier League starts, failing to register a single goal or assist in that time.

Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

At the San Siro, Deulofeu will be looking to salvage a career that looks to be in danger of fizzling out.

During his time with the Barcelona academy, he was viewed as one of the brightest La Masia prospects, regularly impressing in various youth teams and the Barcelona B side. Then, during a loan spell with Everton in the 2013-14 season, Deulofeu showed more flashes of raw potential.

However, the following season he joined Sevilla on a temporary basis and was quickly marginalised by then-manager Unai Emery, who questioned his application.

“Put him out there, one on one and...pfff,” he told the Guardian's Sid Lowe of Deulofeu. “But make him play football with team-mates, on a big pitch, and it’s hard. He doesn’t have the maturity or capacity for sacrifice yet.”

The following season, the winger moved to Everton on a permanent basis, and while he started the campaign superbly, the inconsistencies in his game started to resurface. With the man who brought him to Goodison Park, Roberto Martinez, sacked after a torrid year, the winger found himself out of contention quickly under Koeman.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Milan manager Vincenzo Montella will be tasked with finding a way of harnessing that ability. Deulofeu is a huge threat when he has space to work with. However, his poor fitness and lack of physicality are hindrances at this level.

At Milan, he will not walk into the first team. Deulofeu's compatriot, Suso, also operates on the right side of midfield and has been in exceptional form so far this term.

Now 22, Deulofeu is no longer the prospect from La Masia tipped for stardom; if he’s to reach the standards so many expected of him during his time in Catalonia, it must start at Milan.