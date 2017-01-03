Boxer Victor Ortiz Reportedly Charged with 2 Misdemeanor Counts of DUI

Former WBC welterweight champion Victor Ortiz has reportedly been charged with two counts of driving under the influence after being arrested in September last year.

That's according to TMZ, which reported the boxer was detained on Sept. 24 in Ventura County, California, by police, who smelled alcohol in his vehicle after he was stopped.

In the report it's suggested that the 29-year-old had a blood alcohol content of 0.15, which is said to trigger a "special allegation." It means that should he be convicted, Ortiz would be looking at higher fines and longer jail time than a standard DUI offence.

Additionally, it's noted Ortiz is currently on probation due to a battery offence from 2015. "If Ortiz's probation is revoked because of the DUI—the judge could have him locked up," per TMZ.

The American was tipped as a future star during his early years as a fighter, winning ESPN.com's Prospect of the Year gong in 2008.

However, despite sharing the ring with some big names, including Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Marcos Maidana, Ortiz has never been able to fulfill his potential.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Ortiz was beaten by Berto in his last bout.

His last bout was in April 2016, when Andre Berto knocked him out in the fourth round. It was a rematch of their 2011 epic for the WBC welterweight crown, which Ortiz won via decision. The recent defeat was Ortiz's fourth in his last six fights.

The fighter has been active away from the ring, too, taking part in the 2013 edition of Dancing with the Stars. Ortiz has also had roles in a couple of movies, including The Expendables 3 and Southpaw.