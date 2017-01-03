Ranking Manchester United's Transfer Window Targets

Manchester United's excellent recent run of form has cooled the urgency around the January transfer window.

Perhaps the absence of Eric Bailly as he attends to international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations will lead to investment in some cover there, but in general, it seems likely United will see more outgoings than incomings.

Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay have been linked with Everton, for example, per James Ducker of The Telegraph, and given their lack of game time, they would surely benefit from a move away. Bastian Schweinsteiger, too, has remained entirely peripheral to United's squad, in spite of his reinstatement in first-team training.

But even if there is not likely to be a huge amount of action after a blockbuster summer window in 2016, the rumour mill still turns. And where there are rumours, there has to be a ranking. Due to the uncharacteristic lack of volume of players linked with the Red Devils in January, we have expanded the criteria to include more long-term targets.

The ranking here is based not on how likely these players are to arrive at Old Trafford, nor how good they are in absolute terms. Rather, this is based on how much United need them given the make up of their current squad.

So try not to get too cross when a young Swedish defender outranks an established Colombian No. 10...