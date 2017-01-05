Ademola Lookman to Everton: Latest Transfer Details, Comments and Reaction

Everton have completed the signing of Ademola Lookman from Charlton Athletic, it was confirmed on Thursday.



News of the four-and-a-half year deal came from the Toffees:



Englishman Lookman said manager Ronald Koeman played a big part in him deciding to move to Goodison Park, per Everton's official website:

It feels great to be an Everton player. As soon as I heard about Everton’s interest I knew this would be the right place for me. Everton has a big history and I was also attracted by the manager. When you look at what he did at Southampton, and what he does with young players in terms of developing them, that was a big attraction. It was great playing in The Championship last season and for the last six months in League One but I feel like I’m ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

The 19-year-old is reportedly set to cost the Toffees as much as £11 million, which would be a record for a League One player, per Sky Sports News HQ:

It's a substantial fee to pay for a player who's still very young, but it's a sum reflective of the winger's potential. Per Max Miller of Metro, Lookman has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool in the past.

However, the Toffees have got their man, and it'll be fascinating to see how much of a role he plays in Koeman's squad for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.

All the tools are there for Lookman to go on and make a big impact at the top level. He can operate on either flank and is capable of beating defenders on the inside and outside with his blend of pace and trickery. The teenager is also threat from distance with his powerful shooting.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images Lookman is blistering with the ball at his feet.

A return of five goals from League One this term also points to a player who knows where the back of the net is.

In a column for Football Whispers, Bleacher Report's Andrew Gibney outlined some more positive features in the player's game. "He is an absolute menace for defenders," he said. "You can't show him on to his weaker foot because he can finish, with power, on each side."

While he's impressed on the pitch, as noted by Ed Aarons of the Guardian, Lookman has excelled in academia off the field too:

Everton getting a great talent in Ademola #Lookman. He got 8 As in his GCSEs as well... https://t.co/beOzydF7rG — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) December 28, 2016

Given the fee paid, his age and the change of surroundings, it would be no surprise if the youngster took some time to adapt to his new club and spent a lot of time on the fringes of the first team to begin with.

There are areas, like his work rate and physical strength, that will need to improve before he's ready for the Premier League.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images Koeman will have to be patient with Lookman.

Everton have been linked with some big names in the January window, including a possible £40 million deal for Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay from Manchester United, per the Liverpool Echo, but getting players like Lookman through the door is important too.

In addition to their latest acquisition, the Toffees have a squad including England youth internationals like Tom Davies, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Mason Holgate. The Goodison Park club seem to be building towards a very bright future, something Lookman will be keen to play a part in.