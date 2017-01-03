Manchester United Transfer News: Latest on Morgan Schneiderlin, Everton Rumours

Everton have failed in a £19 million bid for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

That's according to Chris Bascombe of the Daily Telegraph, who has suggested the Red Devils are hoping to recoup the £24 million they paid to sign the France international in the summer of 2015.

Schneiderlin is said to be a "prime target" for the Toffees midseason, as they look to bolster their midfield options.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, United and Everton aren't too far away in terms of their valuation:

Man Utd seeking £20m+ for Schneiderlin after rejecting Everton offer of around £19m — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 3, 2017

As noted by Bascombe, West Bromwich Albion are also interested in the 27-year-old and are said to have had a bid of £13 million rejected by the Old Trafford outfit. Everton are reportedly confident of landing the France international this month, though.

"Everton believe the player would prefer to join [Ronald] Koeman, a manager he knows and trusts," added Bascombe. "… United will be aware Everton have funds available and Koeman has not hidden his desire to add as much quality as possible to his squad."

Indeed, it was Schneiderlin's form under Koeman at Southampton that prompted United into moving for the midfielder in 2015. These numbers from WhoScored.com following the 2014-15 campaign show just how effective he can be in the middle of the park:

Morgan Schneiderlin: Has made more tackles + interceptions (626) than any other player in the last 3 Premier League seasons — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 12, 2015

At United, things haven't quite worked out for the midfielder. Former United manager Louis van Gaal preached a patient, probing style of football, and while Schneiderlin can play a pass, intricacy in possession isn't his strong suit. While under Jose Mourinho, the record signing of Paul Pogba has pushed him further down the pecking order.

Under Koeman and, before him, Mauricio Pochettino, Schneiderlin excelled in high-intensity setups. When the ball was moving quickly in midfield battles, he would often use his physicality, energy and anticipation to win possession back for his team.

Here's why Schneiderlin needs to move on and what any potential suitors could gain from his acquisition:

Bringing in the United man would be a big boost for Everton. The centre of midfield does need bolstering at Goodison Park, with the evergreen Gareth Barry slowly starting to show his age and James McCarthy regularly suffering with injury issues; Schneiderlin alongside Idrissa Gueye at the hub of the team would be a fearsome partnership.

As aforementioned, Everton are said to have money to spend in January, but Peter McPartland of Toffee TV does not want the club to haggle for too long:

If Schneiderlin really is the no.1 target, act like a big club and go back and get it done ASAP — Peter Mcpartland (@PED7) January 2, 2017

While West Brom are a club on the up and are enjoying an excellent season under Tony Pulis, the Everton move makes sense for Schneiderlin.

Should he join the Toffees, he can remain in the north-west of England and would be working under a manager who helped him evolve into one of the standout midfield players in the division.

United will seek to eke whatever they can out of a potential buyer, although it seems only a matter of time until Schneiderlin moves on.