Real Madrid Transfer News: Dele Alli Considered, Latest Los Blancos Rumours

Real Madrid are reportedly weighing up a possible summer move for Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli, with the player himself said to be keen on a potential transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu.

That’s according to James Nursey of the Daily Mirror, who has provided details of Los Blancos’ potential pursuit. It’s noted the midfielder is being “monitored closely” by the European champions and “Alli would find it extremely hard to turn down a huge move to Spain.”

“News of Real’s interest will put Spurs under pressure to table fresh terms once again to try to keep the player happy,” the piece continued, while it’s also added that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the England international.

According to Nursey, Alli’s possible arrival may mean that time is up in the Spanish capital for attacking-midfield duo James Rodriguez and Isco. It’s suggested the latter, who Spurs have an interest in, could be part of any summer switch.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images Rodriguez and Isco could be on their way out of Madrid.

Madrid are renowned for targeting the biggest rising stars in the game, especially those who can alter the course of a contest in an attacking sense. Alli, still just 20 years old, has already shown signs he belongs in that type of bracket.

Per Squawka Football, after an inconsistent beginning to his second full season in the top flight, the former MK Dons man has been back at his best recently:

Dele Alli has scored back-to-back braces for the first time in his senior career.



⚽️⚽️ vs. Watford

⚽️⚽️ vs. Southampton pic.twitter.com/GCEzksXQlk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 1, 2017

As an attacking midfielder Alli has so many gifts. In the final third he’s elegant in possession, boasting great balance and tremendous composure when under pressure. Additionally, the youngster has a physicality to his game, something not many who operate in his position are blessed with.

It’s easy to see those traits appealing to a manager like Zinedine Zidane. Of course, the modus operandi for Madrid will always be incisive attacking football, although since he took over the Frenchman has sought to add some robustness to the Los Blancos setup.

According to his manager, Mauricio Pochettino, the Spurs man wouldn’t come cheap, though. “Alli is showing a quality and talent that is difficult to find in Europe in a 20-year-old,” said the Tottenham boss recently, per Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mirror. “I don’t know if now but maybe yes one day [he will be worth £50 million].”

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

In terms of his all-round game, Alli is arguably a more complete player than someone like Isco. While the Spain international is technically superb and a wonderful footballer to watch, the England man is arguably a better fit for Zidane's version of Madrid, in the long term anyway. Here’s a look at how Alli compares with Isco this season in league matches:

Midfielder Comparison: Alli, Isco Alli Isco Apps (Sub) 16 (2) 8 (4) Goals 8 2 Assists 1 3 Shots per game 2.7 1.1 Key passes per game 1.5 1.5 Dribbles per game 1.4 1.1 Tackles per game 1.4 1.6 WhoScored.com

While some speculation can be brushed off, these links will worry Tottenham fans. After all, Real Madrid have lured two of their star men away previously in Luka Modric and Gareth Bale; there are clear lines of communication set up between the two clubs that they may seek to exploit again.

However, Tottenham have made significant progress under Pochettino and now have the look of title challengers in the Premier League. Should they wish to remain in contention for these big prizes keeping their key assets, like Alli, is crucial.