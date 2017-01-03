Braun Strowman's Best Potential Feuds After Beating Sami Zayn on WWE Raw

WWE's newest monster claimed its latest victim on Monday night's Raw.

Braun Strowman battled Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing Match on the January 2 edition of Raw, in a bout that saw Zayn go down in the end. The match went over well with fans that cheered as Zayn fought hard to stay alive, but he just couldn't get the job done.

But the match was less about Zayn and more about Strowman.

Strowman once again proved why he deserves the fans' attention. He's improving with each match he works, and he's growing much more confident in the ring as time goes on. He's extremely strong and surprisingly agile for a man his size, but that's not why he's special.

The WWE faithful has connected to him, and that's the most important part.

Other big men in the past have struggled to make a connection, and it's hurt them in the long run. Ryback was a great example of a big and powerful Superstar that should've been on top but just couldn't connect. Perhaps he didn't have the "it" factor, or perhaps fans didn't give him a chance.

The same could not be said of Strowman.

Instead of dismissing the former Wyatt Family member as an undeserving muscleman that shouldn't have a shot, fans have actually embraced Strowman.

They went along for the ride because Strowman's growth happened very organically; he wasn't forced on them at all. Strowman came to the ring, brutalized his opponent and left wanting more. But instead of just punching and kicking or gorilla press slamming his victim, Strowman showed some impressive ring psychology.

Strowman looked as though he understood the game rather than just relying on his size to get him through.

But now that Zayn could possibly be off his radar, Strowman could move on to the next challenge. Of course, fans are likely wondering what sort of challenge could believably await Strowman on his journey in the company.

WWE indeed has options for its newest monster.