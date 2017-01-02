Clemson vs. Alabama: Top X-Factors in 2017 College Football Championship Matchup

It isn't very often that the sequel is as good as the original, but in the case of the 2017 College Football Championship matchup, the old adage might not hold up.

For the second consecutive year, the Clemson Tigers will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the national championship game, and it has a lot of hype to live up to.

Last season, Alabama came in as the clear favorite in the championship game and got all it could handle from Deshaun Watson and the Tigers. The Tide were able to rise to the occasion to take the title in a 45-40 slugfest, though.

This season, the game takes place with a similar backdrop as the Tide are once again 6.5-point favorites.

On paper, the Tide have looked like the premier team in college football, but Clemson has made this a game before and it wouldn't be altogether shocking if they are able to push Alabama to the limit again on Jan. 9.

Here's a look at some key X-factors that will determine the outcome of this game.

Clemson's Familiarity with Alabama

As with combat sports, there's a certain intimidation factor that goes into playing a team like Alabama. It's like looking across the ring at Mike Tyson or across the cage at Ronda Rousey—you know, before she got knocked out and became a meme.

Playing Alabama can certainly have that effect on some programs. It has established itself as a powerhouse program and routinely dominates recruiting and the hunt for the championship.

Clemson won't be intimidated, though. It's looking for revenge after playing with this team for four quarters last season.

“We knew ‘Bama was going to be back in the national championship,” cornerback Cordrea Tankersley said, per Stewart Mandel of FoxSports.com. “They’ve been No. 1 all year, they deserve it. So now it’s time for us to go knock them off. It’s time for a new sheriff in town.”

This is a new season. These are two different teams this year. But there's still something to be said for the fact that many of Clemson's players have been in this spot before. They've seen this team.

It isn't just the players, though. It's important to note that the Clemson coaches have also seen Alabama. They were able to come up with an offensive game plan that allowed them to score 40 points on the Alabama defense, and it will be an important piece of the puzzle as they look to attack a defense that might be even stingier than last season's.

This matchup is reminiscent of the series that has taken place between Ole Miss and Alabama over the last three years, with the Rebels having a certain confidence in taking on the Tide that has produced a 2-1 record against them in that time span.

Lane Kiffin's Exit

Say what you will about Lane Kiffin, but he did many good things for Alabama's offense as the coordinator. He took an attack that was always scary for its brute force and added a finesse dimension to it that only serves to make the beast even scarier.

But with that came some frustration. They say if you listen close enough on a clear night in Tuscaloosa, you can still hear fans yelling to run the dang ball against Ohio State in the 2014 national semifinal, when Derrick Henry only saw 13 carries.

Now, Kiffin will leave the team during the week of the national championship game to become the head coach at Florida Atlantic while Steve Sarkisian steps in to take on the role of offensive coordinator, according to ESPN.com.

On one hand, this could be a harbinger of bad news for the Tide. Kiffin's work to build the offense around quarterback Jalen Hurts has been impressive, but Brett McMurphy of ESPN reported that there was discord created by Kiffin's impending departure leading into the game against Washington:

Late to meetings, getting left behind at media day, public “ass-chewing” comments contributed to Lane Kiffin’s exit, sources told @ESPN — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) January 2, 2017

Whether Sarkisian is the better offensive coordinator for this game remains to be seen, but it will be important.

The natural observation would be that he's going to simplify the game plan since he's taking over on late notice. This means plenty of Bo Scarbrough—Pro Football Focus' top-graded Alabama player on offense by a wide margin against Washington—and a conservative game plan.

But conservatism might not be enough against this Clemson team. Kiffin added a certain aggression to this offense that could be missed with Sarkisian at the helm.

The Return of Mike Williams

Perhaps the most impressive part of Deshaun Watson's incredible performance against Alabama last season was the targets that he was throwing to while carving up the 'Bama secondary.

Charone Peake, Hunter Renfrow and Jordan Leggett all put together meaningful games, but none would strike fear in the heart of a defensive coordinator.

Mike Williams can.

Williams missed most of last season with a broken neck but has come on strong this season.

Williams is a legit NFL prospect. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has him as the top wide receiver in his class and has him going No. 5 overall in his latest mock draft:

The top wide receiver in the draft class has been my WR1 for two years now. Clemson's Williams is a special target. Williams is a big body (6'3", 225 lbs) and a talented route-runner, but most importantly, he plays the ball well away from his body. Unlike some big receivers coming out of college, Williams can play away from his frame and snag passes that are high, low or outside.

As Barrett Sallee mentions in the video below, Clemson's ability to test Alabama's secondary will be key.

Mike Williams is the dominant receiver the team didn't have last season.

With some offensive uncertainty for Alabama and an overall more talented offense this season for Clemson, an upset might just be brewing for the Tigers.

