Kyrie Irving Injury: Updates on Cavaliers Star's Quad and Return

Brian Sevald/Getty Images

Alec Nathan Featured Columnist IV

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving will miss Saturday night's game against the New York Knicks with right quad soreness, according to Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon.

No Word on Severity of Irving's Injury

Saturday, Feb. 4

Irving missed a few games earlier in the season because of hamstring tightness, but the injury proved to be minor during a scalding start to the Cavaliers' title defense.

Alongside LeBron James and Kevin Love, Irving has found room to operate, gashing opposing guards with his handle, scoring at strong rates from the outside and slicing defenses with his savvy in the pick-and-roll.

Through 43 games this season, Irving is averaging 24.2 points, 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals on 46.6 percent shooting from the field and 39.5 percent shooting from three-point range as part of Cleveland's superstar triumvirate.

Irving is also finishing at a solid clip around the rim. According to NBA.com's player-tracking data, Cleveland's floor general is shooting 49.4 percent on drives and scoring seven points per game on those plays.

While Irving is sidelined, the Cavaliers will need to turn to their bench to pick up the slack. Jordan McRae filled in as a stopgap solution at starting point guard earlier in the year, and he could assume those duties again if head coach Tyronn Lue doesn't feel comfortable giving rookie Kay Felder a larger allotment of minutes.